CCEA approves two major infra projects: the Rs 3,936 crore upgradation of the Khagaria-Purnea highway section in Bihar and a new Rs 1,570 crore state-of-the-art Ship Repair Facility at Vadinar, Gujarat, to boost regional connectivity and economy.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, today approved the upgradation of the Khagaria-Purnea Section of NH-31 and NH-231 to the 4-Lane Standard (143. 529 kms) in Bihar on BOT (Toll) Mode at a cost of Rs.3936.05 crore.

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According to the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, the proposed upgradation of the Khagaria-Purnea Section of NH-31 and NH-231in Bihar will address severe geometric deficiencies, sharp curves, and congestion in built-up areas across Khagaria, Bhagalpur, Katihar and Purnia districts.

An extended Greenfield Bypass of Purnea City of 6.729 Km length will be developed as part of the instant project.

The project will increase average travel speeds, reduce travel time to about two hours, and improve overall road safety, fuel efficiency, and vehicle operating costs, thereby enhancing regional mobility and socio-economic development.

The project provides seamless connectivity to key economic, social, and logistics nodes across Bihar.

Additionally, the upgraded corridor will enhance multi-modal integration by connecting with 05 PM Gati-Shakti Economic Nodes (01 Textile Cluster, 02 Mega Food Park, 02 Fishing Seafood Park) and 11 Logistic Nodes (04 Major Railway Stations, 01 Airport, 04 NHs, 02 SHs), thereby facilitating faster movement of goods and passengers across the region.

Ship Repair Facility Approved for Vadinar, Gujarat

Earlier, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs approved the development of a state-of-the-art Ship Repair Facility at Vadinar, Gujarat, marking a major expansion of the national ship repair ecosystem.

Briefing the media on cabinet decisions, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the project will be jointly implemented by Deendayal Port Authority (DPA) and Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), with a combined investment of Rs.1,570 crore.

Ship Repair Facility at Vadinar is planned as a brownfield facility with a 650 metres jetty, two large floating dry docks, workshops and associated marine infrastructure.

Vadinar's natural deep draft, connectivity to major shipping routes, and proximity to key ports such as Mundra and Kandla make it an optimal location for repair operations, particularly for large commercial and foreign-flagged vessels, an official release said.

The project will also create opportunities for skill development and generate direct and indirect employment, while enabling the growth of maritime ancillary services and MSMEs in the surrounding region.

The Vadinar Ship Repair Facility will directly address a critical gap in India's ship repair infrastructure, as the country currently lacks adequate domestic capacity to repair large vessels exceeding 230 m in length.

The initiative will contribute to regional economic growth and support India's long-term maritime objectives under Maritime India Vision 2030 and Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047, the release said.