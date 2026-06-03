AIADMK's C Vijayabaskar dismissed exit rumours but sparked more speculation by abruptly ending a press meet. He refused to answer if he remains in the party and notably omitted mentioning party icons MGR and Jayalalithaa, fueling talk of friction.

Vijayabaskar Dismisses Exit Rumours

Veteran leader and former state minister C Vijayabaskar on Wednesday strongly dismissed mounting media speculation regarding his potential exit from the AIADMK, terming the rumours baseless. However, a sudden, abrupt end to his press interaction has kept the political grapevine buzzing.

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Speaking to reporters in his home turf of Pudukkottai, the five-time MLA claimed he was entirely focused on post-election ground realities rather than political manoeuvring. "I cannot comment on the news and speculation being circulated by the media because there is no such issue," Vijayabaskar stated. "For the past four days, I have been engaged in thanking the voters who cast their votes. That programme concluded last night."

The former Health Minister, who arrived at the venue in a vehicle prominently sporting the AIADMK party flag and an image of late matriarch J Jayalalithaa, took the opportunity to remind the public of his deep roots in the district's development. He highlighted his flawless electoral record, noting, "I was elected to the Legislative Assembly at a young age. I have contested five Assembly elections and won all five."

Actions Fuel Further Speculation

Addressing local administrative shifts, he mentioned that the keys to the local AIADMK district office had recently been handed over "in a spirit of goodwill." Despite these traditional markers of party loyalty, political observers noted a glaring departure from his usual rhetoric. Vijayabaskar, who rarely misses an opportunity to publicly declare his allegiance to the ideological path of AIADMK icons MG Ramachandran (MGR) and J Jayalalithaa, completely omitted any mention of the twin leaders during his speech.

The press conference took a dramatic turn when journalists attempted to pin down his exact standing within the principal opposition party. When asked, "Do you continue to remain in the AIADMK?", he remained silent, offered no response, cut the interaction short, and walked away from the microphones.

While his car and party office gestures signal business as usual, his absolute silence on his current equation with the party leadership, coupled with the omission of the party's foundational icons from his statements, has fueled further intensity into speculation about friction within the AIADMK ranks.