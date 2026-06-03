CCEA has approved a new 160.18 km coastal highway from Rameshwar to Paradeep in Odisha. The project, costing Rs.8300.79 crore, will pass through four districts and aims to reduce travel time and boost regional development.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved the construction of a new coastal Highway from Rameshwar to Paradeep on the Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) in Odisha under two packages with a combined total length of 160.18 km and a combined total capital cost of Rs.8300.79 crore.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), the project section of the new coastal Highway from Rameshwar to Paradeep passes through Khurda, Puri, Kendrapada, and Jagatsinghpur Districts of Odisha.

Addressing Existing Infrastructure Challenges

The existing road network of NH-16 is part of the Golden Quadrilateral and is already a 6-lane highway passing through major towns Khordha, Bhubaneswar, and Cuttack. The existing NH-316 connects Bhubaneswar-Puri and further extends towards Satapada and Konark. The existing road geometry along the Puri-Satapada and Puri-Konark stretches is poor, with nearly 40% ribbon development along the corridor and high levels of roadside local commuter traffic, making the corridor unsuitable for smooth and efficient long-distance vehicular movement.

New Highway Specifications and Benefits

Highway Configuration and Design

The instant projects are proposed to have a 4-lane configuration from Rameshwar to Konark (Package-1) and 2 lane with paved shoulder from Konark to Paradeep (Package-2), ensuring design speed of 100 km/hour and improved travel efficiency across the Districts of Khurda, Puri, Kendrapada and Jagatsinghpur in the State of Odisha.

Socio-Economic and Logistic Impact

The project will also enhance regional mobility and promote socio-economic development. The projects are in line with the PM GatiShakti principles and will connect 9 Economic Nodes and 5 Logistic Nodes. This will have a positive impact on the Logistic Performance Index (LPI) of the country.

Travel and Environmental Benefits

Upon completion, travel time is expected to reduce by about 2 hours and 30 minutes between Rameshawar and Paradeep, while providing safe, fast, and uninterrupted connectivity for both passenger and freight traffic. Additionally, the project will result in substantial reductions in fuel consumption, carbon emissions, and vehicle operating costs (VOC). (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)