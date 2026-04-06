Amidst the political fervor of West Bengal elections, the Lodha tribal community in Jhargram's Katawari village grapples with a lack of basic amenities like medical facilities, clean water, and proper housing, highlighting their ongoing neglect.

As polls hit West Bengal, leaders of all political parties have been campaigning in the state with full swing and have released manifestos with promises of various welfare schemes for the direct benefit of people. However, West Bengal, which has remained one of the most politically active lands across the country, the Katawari village in Jhargram district, which is the home to the Lodha tribal community continue to face development challenges.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Lodha Tribe's Plight Amidst Poll Promises

A resident named Raja reflected on the problems faced by them on a daily basis and stressed the lack of medical facilities in the region. He also highlighted the water issues in the area, adding that all residents collect wood and sell it for their livelihood. "There are many problems. The houses are not in good condition, and the water that comes here is a bit problematic. The Chief Minister once gave us two water tanks, but the tanks broke down. There is no one to repair them here. The hospitals and schools here are a little farther away, in the city... We don't know what happens to our votes here... We collect wood from the forest and sell it," said the local.

High-Stakes Electoral Battle

The upcoming elections are expected to witness a high-voltage contest between the Trinamool Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party, with multiple parties vying for influence in the state. Polling for the 294-member Assembly in West Bengal will take place in two phases on April 23 and April 29, while counting of votes is scheduled for May 4. In the last assembly election in the state, held in eight phases in 2021, the Trinamool Congress recorded a landslide victory with 213 seats amid an intense contest with the BJP, which jumped to 77 seats. Congress and Left Front drew a blank in the last state polls. (ANI)