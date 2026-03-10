Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, visiting West Bengal, has appealed to voters for high turnout in the upcoming assembly elections, assuring them of a 'violence-free and pressure-free' environment for the polls across 294 seats.

CEC Assures Violence-Free Polls

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Tuesday appealed to voters to exercise their franchise in the upcoming West Bengal assembly elections and assured a "violence-free environment" "The Election Commission appeals to all the voters of West Bengal that the upcoming elections will be held in a violence-free and pressure-free environment. In this festival of democracy, all the voters of West Bengal must come to vote... There are a total of 294 seats in West Bengal, of which 210 are General, 68 are reserved for Schedule Caste, and 16 are reserved for Schedule Tribe," he said.

While addressing a press conference, the Chief Election Commissioner assured that all the preparations had been reviewed by the Election Commission. "The entire Election Commission has been in West Bengal for the past two days to review the upcoming West Bengal elections and has thoroughly reviewed all preparations for the elections. The Election Commission also had a discussion with the booth-level officers. New voters were also symbolically given EPIC cards..." he said.

ECI's Commitment Reiterated at Dakshineshwar Temple

CEC Gyanesh Kumar on Tuesday offered prayers at the Dakshineshwar Kali temple in West Bengal and affirmed the ECI's commitment to holding "non-violent, and non-pressurised" polls in the state. Speaking to reporters outside the temple, CEC Kumar said, "We offered prayers at the Dakshineshwar Kali temple. The Election Commission is committed to conducting non-violent, non-pressurised elections in West Bengal."

"CEC Gyanesh Kumar paid obeisance at Dakshineswar Kali Temple, Kolkata, today and seeks the blessings of Maa Kali," ECI wrote on X.

TMC Protests Against CEC's Visit

However, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers gathered in front of the Dakshineshwar Kali temple gate holding black flags and banners saying, "Go back, Gyanesh Kumar." The black flag protest came amid the ongoing tussle between the party and the Election Commission over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list in West Bengal.

Poll Preparedness Review

CEC Gyanesh Kumar and Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi are visiting West Bengal to review poll preparedness in the state.

West Bengal is scheduled to hold Legislative Assembly elections later this year. (ANI)