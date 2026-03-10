The Uttarakhand Congress launched a massive protest outside the state assembly in Gairsain. Thousands of party members demanded a discussion on pressing issues for the people, including law and order, unemployment, and inflation in the state.

The Uttarakhand Congress on Tuesday launched a massive protest outside the state assembly premises on Tuesday, demanding a discussion on pressing issues for the people, including law and order, unemployment and inflation.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Thousands of protesters were blocked by police barricades set up in Bhararisain (Gairsain), with the party members jumping barricades as police personnel tried to stop the flow of people. Leader of Opposition in Uttarakhand Assembly, Yashpal Arya said earlier that the party is hoping for the smooth functioning of the house, and has asked the Speaker to address certain major issues of the state. "The Congress Legislature Party wants to run the House smoothly and in an orderly manner, and we have always taken positive initiatives. Today is question hour, and we would also like to request the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly to address the major issues of the state," Assembly LoP Arya told reporters here.

Uttarakhand Budget 2026-27

The protests come a day after Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami presented a state budget of Rs 1.11 lakh crore for the 2026-27 Financial Year.

GYAN model for development

While presenting the budget, CM Dhami said that government is committed to advancing the overall development of Uttarakhand through the GYAN model. Under this model, the poor, youth, farmers (annadata), and women's empowerment have been identified as the four key pillars of development. The Chief Minister stated that the government's objective is to connect every section of society with the mainstream of development and build a prosperous, empowered, and self-reliant Uttarakhand.

Provisions for welfare schemes

Keeping this vision in mind, significant budgetary provisions have been made for various welfare schemes. To improve the living standards of the economically weaker sections, allocations have been increased for several schemes. A provision of Rs 1,300 crore has been made for the Annapurti Scheme, Rs 298.35 crore for Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Rural), and Rs 56.12 crore for Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban).

Allocations for employment and self-employment

To strengthen employment and self-employment opportunities for the youth of the state, several schemes have been reinforced. The budget allocates Rs 60 crore for the Chief Minister Self-Employment Scheme, Rs 10 crore for the Migration Prevention Scheme, and Rs 62.29 crore for the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Rural Skill Development Scheme. (ANI)