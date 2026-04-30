The BJP will hold a high-level meeting in Kolkata to strategize for the vote counting of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2026. The focus is on booth management, counting protocols, and coordination, with all outstation leaders directed to attend.

BJP's Strategic Meeting for Vote Counting

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is all set to hold a crucial high-level meeting in Kolkata on Saturday to review and strengthen preparations for the counting of votes in the West Bengal Assembly elections 2026. With the party shifting into active mode ahead of the counting process, the meeting will focus on strategy, coordination, and ground-level readiness to ensure smooth monitoring across counting centres. According to sources, "the leadership will assess booth-level management, counting-day protocols, and coordination mechanisms to ensure a streamlined process. The meeting is expected to play a significant role in finalising the party's approach as counting day approaches".

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Outstation Leaders to Provide Feedback

The source further said, "All 'pravasis' (outstation leaders) deployed during the election campaign, including Members of Parliament and Members of Legislative Assemblies, have been directed to attend the meeting. These leaders were assigned key responsibilities across constituencies and will provide detailed feedback and updates from their respective regions."

Election Backdrop and Result Declaration

The second phase of polling in West Bengal saw intense competition across key constituencies. While the TMC maintains that its welfare schemes will ensure a return to power, the BJP's narrative focuses heavily on corruption allegations and law-and-order issues. The results of West Bengal polls will be declared on May 4, along with the outcome of polls in Assam, Keralam, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

High Voter Turnout Recorded

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), poll participation in West Bengal (Phase-II) stood at 91.66 per cent till 7:45 PM. In phase I of the elections on April 23, the poll participation was 93.19 per cent, resulting in a staggering combined poll percentage over the two phases at 92.47 per cent. (ANI)