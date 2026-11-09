The accused in the rape and murder of a 13-year-old in Raiganj, West Bengal, was killed in a police encounter. The victim's father expressed relief, while political figures have called for an investigation into the circumstances of the incident.

Accused in Raiganj Minor Rape and Murder Killed

The accused in the rape and murder of a minor girl in West Bengal’s Raiganj was killed in a police encounter on Monday, following which the victim’s father expressed gratitude to the police administration, saying the family felt relieved.

The decomposed body of the 13-year-old minor was recovered from the forest in the Raiganj area on Thursday (November 5).

Speaking to ANI, the victim’s father alleged that the police had assured the family that action would be taken within three days and expressed satisfaction over the encounter of the accused.

“For this, we extend our heartfelt gratitude [to the police] for what the police administration has done today. They had promised [action] within three days, and within three days they carried out the encounter. We feel very relieved. Other people are also saying that this was the right thing to happen," said the father.

He said the family and police had conducted extensive searches before the accused was traced in a forested area We searched a lot; we tried our best to search everywhere; the police also searched. Many people were searching for him across different places in Bihar and Bengal. After a thorough search, he was found in the jungle. Once he was found, the police carried out the encounter."

Political Responses to the Encounter

Meanwhile, West Bengal Minister Shankar Ghosh said the circumstances surrounding the encounter should be examined before reaching any conclusion. He said an investigation into the incident was necessary.

"I already mentioned that the situation of the encounter should be evaluated first, and after that we can come to a conclusion, if any is there. So, an investigation is mandatory for this,” Ghosh said.

Ghosh also claimed that the present government had taken strong steps in the Raiganj case. He alleged, “I already told you that, in the case of the previous government, we have seen several cases against women. They were tortured and brutally murdered, but nothing happened. But this time the government took a very strong step regarding the crime against women."

Trinamool Congress MLA Kunal Ghosh, speaking to ANI, said those involved in rape and heinous crimes against minors should face severe punishment, but added that such punishment should be carried out through the proper legal process in a democratic country.

“When it comes to allegations of rape, rape and murder, and atrocities committed against a minor, such a person has no right to live in society. However, the question is: how should such death be carried out? Earlier, we witnessed encounters happening in custody. In this particular incident, perhaps he was not in custody, or something of that nature. On this one point, we all agree that such criminals involved in rape and heinous murders have no right to live; they should certainly be put to death. But since this is a democratic country, if he had been sentenced to death (hanged) through a proper legal process, that perhaps would have been the right way," Ghosh said. (ANI)