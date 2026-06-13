Avijit Chatterjee, son of Naihati Municipal Chairman Ashok Chatterjee, has been arrested in West Bengal on charges of attempted murder, rape, and extortion. He was produced in court amid tension as a crowd pelted eggs and shoes at him.

Naihati Chairman's Son Arrested on Multiple Charges

Avijit Chatterjee, son of Naihati Municipal Chairman Ashok Chatterjee, has been arrested by Naihati Police on multiple charges, including attempted murder, rape, threat, extortion, illegal possession of arms, and violations of the Arms Act and the Explosives Act, officials said.

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According to officials, Avijit Chatterjee was produced before the Barrackpore Subdivision Court following his arrest.

Tension Outside Court Premises

Tension prevailed outside the court premises as an agitated crowd, including supporters of BJP workers, allegedly pelted eggs and shoes at Chatterjee while he was being taken to court.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)