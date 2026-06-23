Anadrone Systems Limited and Kratos Defense have signed a strategic agreement to jointly pursue opportunities in India's unmanned systems market, aiming to introduce advanced capabilities for the Indian Armed Forces under the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision.

Anadrone Systems Limited, a leading Indian unmanned systems company, and Kratos Defense and Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS) on Tuesday announced a strategic agreement to jointly pursue opportunities in India's rapidly expanding unmanned and autonomous systems market, according to the press release by Anadrone and Kratos.

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The agreement, signed during Eurosatory 2026 by Anadrone Systems Limited and Kratos, establishes a framework for long-term cooperation aimed at introducing advanced unmanned capabilities to address the evolving requirements of the Indian Armed Forces and national security agencies.

Fostering Indigenous Capability and Modernisation

According to the press release, the agreement combines Kratos' globally proven expertise in tactical unmanned aerial systems, aerial target platforms, and autonomous technologies with Anadrone's established capabilities in indigenous development, manufacturing, integration, operational support and customer engagement within India.

"India's defence ecosystem is witnessing a fundamental shift towards indigenous development of advanced technologies. Through this strategic agreement, we are bringing together global expertise and local execution capabilities to explore next-generation unmanned systems for India. Drawing on over two decades of experience in the defence sector and our work across unmanned systems, we have developed a strong understanding of the evolving requirements of India's defence and security ecosystem. We see significant opportunities to contribute to the country's defence modernization priorities while strengthening indigenous capability development under the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision," said Anant Bhalotia, Founder and CEO, Anadrone Systems Private Limited.

Together, the companies intend to explore opportunities across a broad portfolio of unmanned solutions, including aerial target systems, tactical unmanned aircraft, autonomous mission systems, and future defence technologies. The collaboration will also support India's defence modernisation objectives and the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat through progressive localisation, capability development and long-term industrial cooperation.

India represents one of the world's fastest-growing markets for advanced unmanned systems, the press release stated. Through this strategic agreement, Anadrone and Kratos aim to combine global innovation with local execution to deliver mission-ready capabilities while strengthening India's indigenous defence ecosystem.

Further details regarding specific initiatives and areas of cooperation will be announced as this strategic agreement evolves.

About Anadrone Systems Limited

Anadrone Systems Limited is an Indian defence technology company specialising in the design, development, manufacturing, operation and support of advanced unmanned and autonomous systems for defence and security applications. The company has established capabilities across high-speed aerial target systems, tactical UAVs, autonomous mission systems, flight operations, weapon integration and mission support services. Anadrone has supported multiple defence and strategic programs in India and continues to advance indigenous technologies aligned with the nation's defence modernisation objectives.

About Kratos Defense and Security Solutions

Kratos Defense and Security Solutions is a technology company serving defence, national security and commercial markets through innovative products, systems and software solutions. Kratos is a recognised leader in unmanned aerial systems, aerial target drones, propulsion technologies, hypersonic and rocket systems, satellite ground systems, C5ISR and advanced training solutions. The company is focused on rapidly developing and fielding affordable, mission-critical capabilities for customers worldwide. (ANI)