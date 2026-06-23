West Bengal minister Dilip Ghosh hit out at the Trinamool Congress, calling it a "circus party" and a "drama party" while reacting to internal developments and questions around Mamata Banerjee's leadership within the party.

West Bengal minister Dilip Ghosh on Tuesday criticised the Trinamool Congress (TMC), describing it as a "circus party", while reacting to internal developments within the party and questions around the leadership of Mamata Banerjee. Ghosh questioned the internal decision-making process within the TMC and said the matter is not of public importance. Speaking to ANI, Ghosh said, "Who had told them to make her the chairperson? Who told them to remove her? The drama is still ongoing. TMC is a drama party. I used to call it a circus party... This is not at all important for the people of Bengal and us."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

'Govt for All, Not a Minority Govt'

On the TMC's criticism of the state government over the alleged reduction of the budget to the Minority Affairs Department, he said the government functioned for all sections of society. "This is not a minority government. This is a government for society, sabka saath, sabka vikas. I would like to tell Muslims to steer clear of these thieves, otherwise you will live in Bangladesh-like conditions. This government works for everyone..." he added.

Drawing a contrast with the Narendra Modi-led government, he said welfare benefits were reaching people directly. "TMC has given people nothing. Under our government, people are receiving benefits while sitting at home," Ghosh said.

He also alleged that the TMC had "turned people into goons, mafias, thieves and dacoits" and made further claims regarding law and order in the state.

Ghosh further said that criticism of the party reflected public sentiment and urged people to tell TMC that "it has done enough 'work,' now take a rest. Watch us work now."

TMC Internal Shake-up

In a development within the TMC, Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly Ritabrata Banerjee has appointed Arup Roy as the new party chairperson, after at least 58 TMC MLAs reportedly expressed dissent in the state. Ritabrata also urged former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to take up the role of a mentor in the party.