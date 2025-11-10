A bag filled with live crude bombs was found in a Murshidabad field on Monday, sparking a security scare ahead of elections. Police sealed the area, called a bomb squad, and launched an investigation. The district has a history of bomb recoveries.

A major security alert was triggered in Murshidabad district of West Bengal on Monday morning after a bag filled with live crude bombs was found abandoned in an agricultural field. The discovery has raised serious concerns over law and order ahead of the upcoming elections in the politically sensitive border district.

Bag of bombs found near a culvert

According to the police, the bag was spotted near a culvert following a late-night tip-off on Sunday. Officers immediately reached the spot, cordoned off the area, and called in a Bomb Disposal Squad to handle the explosives. The bombs were to be safely defused later in the day. “The area has been sealed off and an investigation has been started to find out who kept the bombs there and for what purpose,” India Today quoted a senior police officer. The discovery has led to heightened surveillance and patrolling across the district.

History of similar recoveries during polls

Officials noted that Murshidabad has a history of crude bomb recoveries, especially during election periods. In 2021, around 60 crude bombs were found in the district ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections. Similarly, in 2023, during the Panchayat polls, several bombs were recovered near a Congress candidate’s residence, sparking accusations of political intimidation and attempts to create fear among voters. Murshidabad has also witnessed frequent incidents of poll-related violence. During the 2023 Panchayat elections, over 40 people were killed across the state in violent clashes, with Murshidabad among the worst affected districts. In 2016, a CPI(M) polling agent was killed in Domkal after being attacked with crude bombs.

Police increase vigilance ahead of elections

Authorities said that strict security measures have now been implemented across Murshidabad. Additional police patrols have been deployed, and teams have been instructed to maintain close watch on suspicious movements. Police officers have also cited the district’s proximity to the India-Bangladesh border as a cause for concern, noting that this makes the area vulnerable to illegal smuggling of arms and explosives. Crude bombs, which are locally made and highly dangerous, are often used in political clashes and local rivalries in the region.

A senior official said, “We have increased surveillance and are investigating the source of the explosives. The situation is under control, but we are not taking any chances.” The recovery has once again highlighted the need for tighter security in Bengal's border regions as the state moves closer to elections.