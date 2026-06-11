Police in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas seized Rs 1.77 crore from a private school in a major financial scam. An FIR was lodged against four people, including a municipality head. Two accountants have been detained for questioning.

A major alleged financial scam has come to light at a private school in West Bengal's North 24 Paraganas district after police seized Rs 1 Cr and 77 Lakh along with computer systems and other documents.

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The recovery was made at Kanchrapara Harnett English Medium school after the acting principal lodged a complaint against four individuals associated with the institution, alleging embezzlement, misappropriation of funds and cheating.

Acting Principal Bikash Chandra Pal named Kamal Adhikary (head of Kanchrapara municipality), Goutam Ghosh Dastidar, Abhik Kumar Nag and Sayan Pal as accused in the complaint.

Taking action on the complaint, when the police asked the school's accountant, Abhik Kumar Nag, to open the vault infront of the complainant and other staff of the school, they found a large amount of unaccounted money.

The school was reportedly running at a loss.

The police have detained Abhik Kumar Nag and the junior accountant Sayan Pal for interrogation.

Political Nexus Alleged

West Bengal Minister Arjun Singh alleged that around Rs 50 crore was stocked in the school but has been moved in the last 10 days.

"We had always raised questions about The Harnett School. It is proven today that there was around Rs 50 crores there, but in the last 10 days, money was moved from there," he said.

Arjun Singh alleged that there was a big "nexus" of the former TMC MLA Subodh Adhikary and Kamal Adhikary.

"It is a big nexus formed by the school chairman & Ex-MLA, Subodh and Kamal, who used the school to hide illegal money," he said.

Further investigation is underway.