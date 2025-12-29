Five puppies were brutally burned alive in Howrah after residents allegedly set them on fire for crying in the cold. The horrific act sparked protests as animal lovers demand swift police action.

A deeply disturbing act of cruelty has left the Hatpukur area under Jagacha police station in West Bengal's Howrah reeling, after around four men allegedly burned five newborn puppies alive late on Friday night. The puppies had reportedly been crying in the biting winter cold — a sound that, police said, some residents of a nearby apartment complex found “annoying.”

What followed has horrified animal lovers and residents alike.

A senior officer of Howrah City Police was quoted as saying in a Times of India report that the puppies and their mother had been crying due to the severe cold for several days. In response, “some residents of a nearby complex poured petrol from their vehicles and set the puppies on fire.” The mother dog was also injured in the blaze and is now receiving care.

Animal Welfare Groups Mobilise

The incident came to wider attention over the weekend when representatives from animal welfare and social service organisations rushed to the scene. Among the first were Subhasish Paul and his wife Swapna, founders of the Howrah-based organisation Mamatamoyee Maa. They not only highlighted the case publicly but also took responsibility for the treatment and care of the injured mother dog.

Their outrage was echoed by others, leading multiple organisations to file formal complaints at Jagacha police station. Later that afternoon, animal lovers staged a large protest demanding swift and strict punishment for those responsible.

Speaking with visible emotion, Subhasish Paul said: "Such inhumane acts cannot be tolerated in a civilized society. I am an animal lover myself. Our organisation regularly provides food and medical care for dogs and cats. We have also arranged blankets for stray animals in this cold. I cannot hold back my tears after learning about this cruel incident."

‘This Has Happened Before,’ Say Residents

Locals say the incident reflects a troubling pattern. Resident Debashish Mondal claimed that some apartment dwellers have repeatedly targeted stray animals — including dogs, cats, and even bulls — creating growing tension in the neighbourhood.

The shock spread beyond residents. Local legislator and minister Arup Roy expressed his distress after learning of the attack and asked police to ensure the culprits are identified and punished without delay.

Police have recovered the charred bodies of the puppies and sent them for autopsy as part of the investigation. Officers at Jagacha station confirmed that CCTV footage has already helped identify several of those allegedly involved. However, the suspects are still at large and efforts are underway to track them down.