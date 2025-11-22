Himachal Pradesh Education Minister Rohit Thakur mourned the tragic death of Wing Commander Namansh Syal, who died in a Tejas aircraft crash at the Dubai Air Show. The pilot, hailing from Kangra, was representing India when the accident occurred.

HP Minister Mourns 'Irreparable Loss'

The Education Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Rohit Thakur, on Friday expressed deep grief over the death of Wing Commander Namansh Syal, who lost his life in a Tejas aircraft crash during the Dubai Air Show. He extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, calling the officer's demise an irreparable loss. Wing Commander Syal hailed from the Nagrota Bagwan area of Kangra district and was serving as a distinguished pilot with the Indian Air Force. His sudden passing has triggered shockwaves across the state.

Expressing sorrow, Education Minister Thakur said, "The death of Wing Commander Namansh Syal is extremely tragic not only for his family, but also for the entire state and the nation." He added that Syal's service, dedication and commitment to the country would always be remembered with pride.

The Minister's message came as tributes continued to pour in from across Himachal Pradesh for the brave officer who lost his life while representing India on an international platform.

IAF Confirms Crash, Orders Inquiry

Meanwhile, the Indian Air Force announced the death of the Pilot after a Tejas aircraft crashed and burst into flames at the Dubai Air Show 2025 on Friday. The IAF said a court of inquiry is being constituted to ascertain the cause of the accident in which the pilot succumbed to fatal injuries.

The plane went down while performing an aerial display before a large crowd, local media reported. Khaleej Times reported that the fighter jet crashed into the ground soon after take-off. Photos and videos shared online show plumes of black smoke billowing into the air from the aircraft on the ground.

A Decorated Pilot and Family Man

The 34-year-old Indian Air Force pilot, known for his sharp skills and adventurous flying spirit, was participating in a demonstration when the mishap occurred.

Wing Commander Syal, who hailed from the Nagrota Bagwan area, is survived by his wife (who is also an officer in the Indian Air Force), their six-year-old daughter and his parents. (ANI)