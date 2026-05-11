Manoj Kumar Agarwal appointed as the new Chief Secretary of West Bengal. CM Suvendu Adhikari's new BJP government has allocated key portfolios and announced the implementation of central schemes like Ayushman Bharat and other administrative reforms.

Manoj Kumar Agarwal Appointed as New Chief Secretary

West Bengal government on Monday appointed state's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Manoj Kumar Agarwal as next Chief Secretary. "The Governor is pleased to appoint Shri Manoj Kumar Agarwal, IAS (WB:1990), Chief Electoral Officer, West Bengal and ex officio Additional Chief Secretary, Home and Hill Affairs (Election) Department... as Chief Secretary to the Government of West Bengal until further order(s)," said a notification issued by the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Earlier, a 1990-batch officer, IAS Manoj Kumar Agarwal served as Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) during the election.

Cabinet Portfolios Allocated

Following the new government formation in the state, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari also finalised the allocation of key portfolios among five ministers during a meeting with MLAs, marking a swift administrative move. According to the allocation announced, senior BJP leader Dilip Ghosh has been assigned the Rural Development, Panchayats and Animal Resources Department, while Ashok Kirtania will handle the Food Department. Khudiram Tudu has been given charge of the Backwards Class Welfare Department, and Agnimitra Paul will oversee the Women and Child Welfare Department. Nisith Pramanik has been entrusted with North Bengal Development along with the Sports and Youth Welfare portfolios.

The distribution of portfolios comes after the formation of the new government in West Bengal, with the Chief Minister moving quickly to establish an administrative structure and assign responsibilities across key departments.

New Government Outlines Key Policy Changes

The West Bengal government also decided to implement Ayushman Bharat and roll out major Central welfare schemes across the state, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari announced after the first cabinet meeting of the newly formed BJP government at Nabanna on Monday. The West Bengal Chief Minister said the new journey of good governance, security, and double-engine government in West Bengal will move forward on the same path of development followed in other BJP-ruled states across the country. He reaffirmed the Government's commitment to the ideals of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and the principle of "For the People, By the People, Of the People."

Administrative Reforms Announced

As part of administrative reforms, IAS officers in the state will now participate in Central Government training programmes in line with practices followed in other states, said the release. The Government has also decided to fully align West Bengal with the provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The upper age limit for government job applications has been increased by five years to improve employment opportunities for educated youth. (ANI)