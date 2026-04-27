Ahead of the second phase of West Bengal's 2026 Assembly polls, Kolkata and Howrah see heightened security with CAPF checks. Meanwhile, sweet shops offer election-themed Sandesh, adding a unique flavour to the high-stakes political battle.

Heightened Security Ahead of Polls

With the second phase of the 2026 Assembly Elections just 48 hours away, West Bengal is witnessing a unique blend of high-alert security and traditional culinary fervour. As the state prepares to vote on April 29, the atmosphere in the twin cities of Kolkata and Howrah has reached a fever pitch.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In a bid to ensure a peaceful polling process, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) have intensified their presence at the state's most critical transit points. On Sunday, a massive checking operation was conducted at the iconic Howrah Bridge and the sprawling Howrah Railway Station. Commuters and vehicles were subjected to rigorous inspections as security personnel looked to prevent the movement of illicit cash, liquor, or weapons ahead of the Wednesday vote.

The target area was Howrah Bridge and Station precincts, with the objective of deterrence and area domination to build voter confidence. The phase 2 voting is scheduled on April 29.

A Sweet Taste of Democracy

While security forces maintain a stern vigil, Kolkata's legendary sweet shops are finding a more literal way to give voters a "taste" of democracy. A prominent confectioner in the city has launched a special line of election-themed Sandesh. The traditional milk-based sweets have been intricately crafted to feature party symbols with logos of the major contesting parties- TMC, BJP, CPI (M). "In Bengal, nothing happens without sweets, not even a revolution or an election. We want people to celebrate the festival of democracy with something sweet," said the shop owner.

High-Stakes Political Battle

The second phase of the elections remains a critical juncture for both the ruling TMC and the challenging BJP, with several high-profile constituencies in the balance.

The second phase of the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026, scheduled for April 29, will cover 142 seats. This phase is considered a high-stakes battleground as it encompasses the core strongholds of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), including Kolkata and its surrounding urban industrial belts.

While the first phase on April 23 (covering 152 seats) saw a record-breaking turnout of nearly 93%, the second phase features the most high-profile contest of the election: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee defending her seat in Bhabanipur against the BJP's Leader of the Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari. With the total number of Assembly seats at 294, this final leg will decide whether the TMC maintains its urban fort or if the BJP can make significant inroads into South Bengal.

(ANI)