A man in West Bengal's South Dinajpur has been taken into custody for allegedly murdering his wife and roaming around their neighbourhood with her severed head. He also visited a temple and offered prayers after the murder.

A shocking murder in West Bengal's South Dinajpur district has left residents terrified. In a horrifying scene, a man allegedly walked through his neighbourhood carrying his wife's severed head after killing her. The accused reportedly continued roaming the area for hours and then visited a temple, where he was seen folding his hands and praying. The incident, which took place on Wednesday morning, has triggered shock and fear among local residents.

Husband offers prayers after killing wife

The incident took place in Narayanpur locality, Ward No. 4, in Gangarampur town. The deceased woman has been identified as Seema Sarkar Ghosh, while her husband, accused of killing her, has been identified as Rintu Ghosh.

According to the initial reports, as published by Aaj Tak, Rintu allegedly attacked his wife with a sharp weapon, killing her. What followed was even more disturbing. After the alleged murder, he reportedly picked up her severed head and walked around the neighbourhood.

The sight of the accused carrying his wife's head through the locality shocked residents. Reports also said that he later reached a nearby temple, where he folded his hands and offered prayers.

Police recover body, accused taken into custody

After receiving information about the incident, personnel from Gangarampur police station rushed to the spot.

Police recovered Seema's body and took Rintu Ghosh into custody. The sharp weapon allegedly used in the murder was also recovered from the crime scene.

The police have started investigating the circumstances surrounding the killing.

Domestic dispute suspected to be behind murder

During the preliminary investigation, police are considering a domestic dispute as a possible reason behind the murder. However, the exact motive has not yet been established.

Investigators are examining other possible angles to determine what led to the incident and whether there were earlier disputes between the couple.

(With inputs from agencies)