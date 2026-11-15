West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari warned criminals to leave the state following the police encounter killing of Ratan Sheikh, who opened fire on officers. The government maintains a zero-tolerance policy against rising crime and hooliganism.

West Bengal CM Warns Criminals After Police Encounter Kills Ratan Sheikh

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 15 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday warned criminals and those possessing illegal firearms to leave the state, following the killing of prime accused Ratan Sheikh in a police encounter in Birbhum's Nanoor. Speaking to ANI, Adhikari said Sheikh had opened fire at the police, following which the personnel took necessary action. Sheikh was accused of opening fire at police personnel while they were attempting to apprehend him in connection with the Santiniketan shooting incident. He was killed in a police encounter in Nanoor on Sunday.

"He shot at the police, and the police did what needed to be done on the spot. It would not be appropriate for me to comment on this. There is no place for goons and rapists in West Bengal. Even now, whatever remaining goons and those with illegal arms are left, flee from here; leave immediately. There is no place for them here," the Chief Minister said.

Further, West Bengal Minister Agnimitra Paul defended the police action in the encounter, saying that those attacking police personnel and disturbing law and order would not be spared by the state government. She said that the incident was a law and order matter and that the police were best placed to explain the circumstances surrounding the encounter. "It is a law and order issue. What the police had to face, only the police can answer. And moreover, the chief minister has said that he was a dreaded criminal with 36 cases. I am sure he had shot at our police forces, like he had shot two days back at a police person who is still in the hospital fighting for his life. So if a criminal attacks our police, police will not keep quiet. The message is very clear from our government that any rapist, any rioter, anybody who plays with the lives of the people of Bengal will not be spared. Whichever party you are, whichever religion you belong to, if you play with law and order, you will not be spared in this government," she told reporters.

West Bengal Minister Umesh Rai also defended the police action, saying that the state government has adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards rape and hooliganism. He said that the situation in West Bengal was changing and asserted that anti-social elements who earlier did not fear the police would now have to fear law enforcement agencies. "West Bengal is changing. Earlier, we saw the police coming out into the field to protect rapists, and thousands of people being incited and sent to hospitals to destroy evidence. That government is no longer in power. The Chief Minister has made it clear that we have zero tolerance for rape and hooliganism. If anyone opens fire on the police, the police will not shower flower petals on them; they will do what needs to be done. Anti-social elements who didn't fear the police will now have to fear them," he said.

West Bengal Minister Sharadwat Mukherjee said that the police had acted in self-defence and to maintain law and order. "Police has got a weapon. That's for self-defence and for upkeep of peace; the police have done the right job. It's a strong executive, strong administration. Don't play with Bengal police. Don't expect that the Bengal police will be sitting idle. I think the police should be given kudos. What you have done is the correct thing, and this person deserves nothing better," he said.

Sheikh had been granted bail in a robbery case and returned to the area last Friday. He later went to a bus stand to meet another alleged miscreant. On Friday evening, three police personnel went to the banyan tree area at Layek Bazar in Bolpur to apprehend him. However, upon spotting the police team, Sheikh allegedly opened fire, injuring Constable Biswajit Das in his left leg. Sheikh had been absconding since the incident. Following the shooting, the Chief Minister visited the injured constable at Bardhaman Medical College and Hospital, where doctors confirmed that his condition was stable. The encounter marks the fifth such incident since the change of government in the state.