West Bengal CEO Manoj Kumar Agarwal refuted Mamata Banerjee's claim of being physically assaulted, noting no FIR was filed. Banerjee, in turn, claimed she won the election morally and accused the BJP and Election Commission of playing 'dirty games'.

West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Manoj Kumar Agarwal on Tuesday refuted caretaker Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's claim of being physically assaulted, stating that no such incident occurred. He informed that the reported incident did not take place after speaking with the District Election Officer (DEO).

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"I spoke to the District Election Officer, and they confirmed that no such incident took place. If such an event had occurred, a complaint or an FIR would have been filed, but neither was done," Agarwal told reporters here. In response to Mamata Banerjee's comments about her conflict with the Election Commission (EC) rather than the BJP, Agarwal stated, "I will review the context in which Mamata Banerjee made this statement."

'We didn't lose the election'

This comes after Banerjee on Tuesday targeted the BJP and claimed that she did not lose the assembly polls and will not go to the Raj Bhavan to tender her resignation. "I will not resign, I did not lose, I will not go to Raj Bhavan. The question doesn't arise. No. Now, I also want to say that we didn't lose the election. It is their attempt to defeat us. Officially, through the Election Commission, they can defeat us, but morally we won the election," Mamata Banerjee said.

Banerjee Accuses BJP, EC of Foul Play

Interacting with the media a day after the assembly election results were declared, in which the BJP scored a two-thirds majority, and Trinamool Congress (TMC) got 80 seats, Mamata Banerjee accused the BJP of playing "dirty, nasty and mischievous games".

"Sad to say, CEC became the villain of this election to loot the democratic rights of the people and to loot the EVM. Can you tell me that after voting EVM has 80-90% charge? How is it possible? Two days before the election, they started arresting our people. They started raiding everywhere. They changed all IPS and IAS officers," she said.

"They selected people from their party and BJP played the game directly with the Election Commission. It is a betting between the BJP and the Election Commission. We fought against all machinery. PM and HM are also involved, direct interference. They deleted 90 lakh names in the SIR. When we went to court, 32 lakh names were included. They played dirty, nasty and mischievous games. I have never seen this type of election in my life," she added.

BJP Secures Spectacular Victory

Mamata Banerjee, who lost from the Bhabanipur assembly constituency, made allegations about the counting process and alleged that Trinamool Congress workers were beaten. She also alleged that she was "manhandled, assaulted and kicked in the belly" and CCTV was off.

BJP won a spectacular 207 seats in the assembly polls declared on Monday. TMC, which has been in power in West Bengal for the past 15 years, won 80 seats. As this happened, the BJP is preparing for an oath-taking ceremony of its first government in West Bengal.