Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami highlights CM Helpline 1905 as a direct grievance platform. Residents can register complaints, suggestions and requests via phone, online portal or mobile app.

Residents of Uttarakhand can raise concerns, provide feedback and make requests directly with the administration through the Chief Minister Helpline 1905.

Chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has recognised this helpline as a way to improve public services within the region. It is important that not only are concerns raised, but that they are also dealt with in a timely manner. The convenience of residents is a high priority.

Through the helpline, the government can engage with residents and understand their concerns. As stated by Dhami, the government has a commitment to solving the issues of residents and improving ease of access to public services.

CM Helpline 1905

As stated by Dhami, the purpose of this helpline is to improve communication between citizens and government departments. Often, raising a concern with government departments may require multiple visits to different offices. However, with this helpline, issues can be raised with the correct departments.

Residents of Uttarakhand can raise a concern by calling 1905, or alternatively submitting concerns, feedback and requests through the website, or app.

Once a concern has been raised, it will be sent to the appropriate department and officials. Once the complaint has been raised, an update can be given to the person who made the complaint.

Uttarakhand CM Helpline Established In 2019

The Chief Minister Helpline 1905 was set up on 23rd February 2019. The service makes it easier for any concerns to be raised by members of the public.

As well as concerns, people can also provide feedback, requests and comments to help the administration understand what concerns the public have, and what issues people are facing with government services.

This particular service is very useful for people living in rural and hilly areas of Uttarakhand. It means people living in these areas do not have to make a long journey to district centres or government offices. Residents can raise concerns via telephone or online, which makes it easier for them.

Good Governance and Public Services

Dhami recognises that the government has a responsibility to not just implement good schemes, but ensure people benefit from them. To achieve this, transparency, accountability and quick action are necessary for good governance.

The aim of the government in Uttarakhand is to improve the accessibility of public services. The CM Helpline 1905 is being used as an important tool to increase communication between citizens and the administration. It is also encouraging officials to consider public concerns.