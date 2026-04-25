Abhishek Banerjee has predicted a massive Trinamool Congress victory in the West Bengal Assembly elections, saying the party will win more than 225 seats. Addressing a rally in Bally, he said TMC would form the government for a fourth straight term and also vowed to remove the BJP from power at the Centre within two to three years.

Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee has said his party is on course for a huge victory in the West Bengal Assembly elections. Speaking at an election rally in Bally on Saturday, he claimed that the TMC would comfortably cross 225 seats in the 294-member Assembly. Banerjee, who is the national general secretary of the party and widely seen as Mamata Banerjee's second-in-command, said the TMC was certain to return to power for a fourth straight term.

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TMC Eyes Massive Majority

Abhishek Banerjee told supporters that the party had already performed strongly in the first phase of polling.

"We have crossed the century mark in the first phase, and we will score a double century in the second. We will not fall below 225 seats," he said.

The first phase of voting took place on April 23, while the second phase is scheduled for April 29. Counting of votes will be held on May 4.

In the last Assembly election, held five years ago, the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC won 213 seats.

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BJP Also In TMC's National Sights

Banerjee did not stop at Bengal. He also launched a sharp attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party at the national level.

He said the TMC would not only form the government again in West Bengal but would also help remove the BJP from power at the Centre within the next two to three years.

"We are forming the government for the fourth term here, and we will uproot the BJP from Delhi," he said.

Sharp Dig At PM Modi's Bengal Visit

Banerjee also took aim at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his recent visit to West Bengal.

He referred to Modi's trip to Belur Math, the famous Ramakrishna Mission headquarters, on the day of the first phase of voting. Banerjee said the Prime Minister should return after the election results are declared.

He added that visiting Belur Math only during election season was not enough.

"After May 4, come back to pray," he said.

Jhalmuri Remark Draws Cheers

Banerjee also joked about Modi's recent stop at a roadside stall in Jhargram, where the Prime Minister ate jhalmuri.

He said Bengal had much more to offer, including fuchka, ghugni, sweets and rosogolla. The remark brought laughter from the crowd.

He further pointed out that the road and footpath where Modi stood were built by the Mamata Banerjee government.

Employment Claims And Attack On BJP

Banerjee raised questions about employment under BJP-ruled states.

He said the jhalmuri seller Modi met in Jhargram was originally from Gaya in Bihar.

"If BJP's double-engine government has created so many jobs, why is a boy from Bihar selling jhalmuri in Bengal?" he asked.

He also claimed that the TMC government had created 1.12 crore jobs in West Bengal's MSME sector over the past ten years.

TMC Confident Despite BJP Push

Banerjee said that despite the presence of central forces, the Enforcement Directorate, the Election Commission and support from BJP chief ministers, the people of Bengal had made up their minds.

He claimed that all surveys showed the TMC returning to power for a fourth consecutive term.

According to him, the final answer from Bengal's voters will become clear when results are announced on May 4.

(With inputs from agencies)