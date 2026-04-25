MP minister Nagar Singh Chouhan has distanced himself from his brother, Inder Singh Chouhan, who was arrested for threatening Janpad Panchayat CEO Priya Kang. The incident took place after Kang rejected ineligible applications under the Mukhyamantri Kanyadan Yojana. Inder was later granted bail. The minister said they live separately.

Madhya Pradesh minister Nagar Singh Chouhan has said he has no connection with his brother, Inder Singh Chouhan, who is facing a criminal case for allegedly threatening a woman government officer. Inder Singh was arrested on Friday and later granted bail by a local court.

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Minister says they live separately

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Nagar Singh Chouhan made it clear that he would not defend his brother. "We live separately and have no communication. He is responsible for his own actions," the BJP leader said.

Nagar Singh is the state's Scheduled Caste Welfare Minister.

What's the case

The case relates to an incident on April 22 at the district headquarters. According to police, Inder Singh allegedly threatened Janpad Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Priya Kang.

The officer had rejected some applications under the Mukhyamantri Kanyadan Yojana.

Why the applications were rejected

The government scheme provides financial support to poor families for the marriage of their daughters. Police said the rejected applications were linked to couples who were already married and were therefore not eligible.

Priya Kang refused to approve them.

Serious allegations

In her complaint, Kang alleged that Inder Singh became angry after the rejection.

She said he threatened her, telling her, "I will break your teeth and bury you alive."

The alleged incident caused panic in the office.

Staff members quickly stepped in and prevented the situation from getting worse.

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Arrest and bail

A First Information Report was registered against Inder Singh on the same day.

Superintendent of Police Raghuvansh Singh Bhadoria said he was arrested two days later.

He was then produced before a court, which granted him bail.

Political reaction

The case has triggered political reactions in the state. Congress leader Kantilal Bhuria accused people in power of misusing their position.

He said the public would give a proper response at the right time. The matter remains under investigation.