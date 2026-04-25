A day before Gujarat's local body elections, 21-year-old Miten Chaudhary, nephew of a BJP candidate, was stabbed to death in Mehsana during a violent clash between BJP and Congress supporters. Police have named four accused, including the husband and son of a Congress candidate. Two others were injured. No arrests have been made so far.

A violent clash between supporters of the BJP and Congress in Gujarat's Mehsana has left one person dead and two others injured, just hours before local body elections. The victim, 21-year-old Miten Chaudhary, was the nephew of BJP candidate Mahendra Chaudhary, who is contesting from Ward Number 4 of the Mehsana Municipal Corporation. The incident took place shortly after midnight on Friday.

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Clash at Tavadia crossroad

According to police, Miten and his friends were passing through Tavadia crossroad at around 12.40 am when they were confronted by another group. Deputy Superintendent of Police Milap Patel said an argument broke out between the two sides.

The situation quickly turned violent, and both groups got into a clash. Police believe the attack may have been planned in advance.

Congress candidate's family named

Police have named four accused in the case. Among them are Bharat Chaudhary, husband of Congress candidate Neelaben Chaudhary, and their son, Dhaval Chaudhary.

Officials said the accused were carrying a knife, sticks and an iron pipe at the time of the attack.

During the clash, Miten was stabbed. He was rushed to hospital but later died during treatment.

Two others injured

Another young man, identified as Dhimant Chaudhary, was also injured in the fight. Bharat Chaudhary suffered injuries as well.

Both are receiving medical treatment. Police have not yet shared details about their condition.

Murder case registered

An FIR has been filed at Mehsana A Division Police Station. The case includes charges of murder and criminal conspiracy.

Despite the seriousness of the allegations, the accused had not been arrested at the time of reporting.

Police said efforts are underway to trace them.

Funeral held under tight security

After the post-mortem examination, Miten's body was taken to his native Tawdia village. His funeral procession was held under heavy police security.

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A large number of people, including members of the Chaudhary community and local residents, attended to pay their respects.

The incident has created tension in the area.

Voting to take place on April 26

The violence came just one day before Gujarat's crucial local body elections. Voting will be held on April 26 across the state.

Nearly 10,000 representatives will be elected to civic bodies, municipalities, district panchayats and taluka panchayats.

Vote counting is scheduled for April 28.

Authorities have increased security in Mehsana and other sensitive areas to ensure peaceful polling.

(With inputs from agencies)