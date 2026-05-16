A massive fire broke out at a plastic product factory in Indore's Navdapanth area. Firefighters faced difficulty accessing the site and had to break down a wall. The blaze, reportedly caused by a short circuit, is now under control.

A massive fire broke out at a plastic product manufacturing factory in the Navdapanth area of Indore on Saturday, officials said.

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According to Santosh Dubey, Sub Inspector, Fire Brigade, at least six fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and the fire has been brought under control.

Sub-inspector Dubey said nearly 25 water tankers were engaged in the firefighting operation. He added that firefighters faced difficulty accessing the factory due to the absence of a proper road and had to break down a wall to continue the operation.

"Six-seven fire tenders reached here, and the fire has been brought under control. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. It is a plastic product manufacturing factory. About 25 tankers are on the job here. There was no road to access it, so we broke down a wall, and the operation is underway," Sub-inspector Dubey told ANI.

Losses Estimated in Crores

Mohammed Javed Qureshi, who oversees operations at the factory, speaking to ANI, said he received a call from the watchman around 7:05 am informing him about the fire.

"He said there may have been a short circuit at the back side of the factory. I reached here by 7:15 am and saw a huge fire. The fire brigade arrived after that, and since then they've been trying to control the fire," Qureshi said.

He said the factory manufactures plastic granules used for blue drums and estimated the losses to be worth crores of rupees, though an exact assessment is yet to be made. Qureshi also added that the factory is spread across nearly 50,000 to 55,000 square feet, adding to the loss due to the fire.

Further details are awaited.

Similar Fire Incident in Indore

Earlier, in a similar incident, a major fire erupted at a parking lot near the busy Teen Imli Chauraha in Indore on Monday, destroying three buses and several motorcycles.

While the blaze caused significant property damage, officials confirmed that no casualties were reported.

The incident triggered a massive emergency response as thick smoke billowed from the site, visible from several kilometres away.

Upon receiving an emergency call regarding a fire near a godown area, the Indore Fire Brigade dispatched a heavy contingent to the scene. Firefighters battled the flames for several hours to prevent the fire from spreading to adjacent structures.

Fire Brigade Sub Inspector Santosh Kumar Dubey said two fire tenders and around five water tankers were deployed at the site to douse the blaze. Nearly one lakh litres of water were used during the operation.

"We received information about a fire that broke out at a godown near Teen Imli Chauraha in the district. Acting on it, we immediately reached the spot and found that three buses and around two to three motorcycles were ablaze. We began to rescue and fully extinguished the fire. Two fire tenders and four to five water tankers, totalling approximately one lakh litres of water, were used, and the fire was completely controlled," Dubey told ANI.

While the exact financial extent of the damage is still being assessed, the total loss is expected to be substantial. (ANI)