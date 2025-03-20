West Bengal Assembly passes bill allowing women to work in bars

Read Full Article

Kolkata: The West Bengal Assembly on Wednesday approved a bill permitting women to be employed in bars. The West Bengal Finance Bill, 2025, was introduced in the assembly by Minister of State Chandrima Bhattacharya.

What does the bill propose?

The bill proposes amendments to the Bengal Excise Act of 1909, aiming to eliminate the ban on employing women in "ON" category liquor establishments, describing the existing restriction as discriminatory.

In this context, 'OFF' shops are licensed to sell liquor for off-site consumption, while 'ON' shops allow to consume alcohol on the premises.

Wrapping up the discussions on the Bill, Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya emphasized that the state government stands against gender discrimination.

She highlighted that one of the key provisions in the Bill grants the government authority to regulate the supply of essential raw materials, such as jaggery, in an effort to curb the production of illicit liquor.

Additionally, the Bill introduces amendments to the Bengal Agricultural Income-tax Act, 1944, aimed at providing tax relief to the tea sector—particularly small tea gardens struggling since the COVID-19 pandemic. The Bill clarifies that implementing its provisions will have no financial burden on the state.

