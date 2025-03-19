user
Will West Bengal DA case finally be settled in Supreme Court on March 25? Govt staff hopeful

The DA case was previously heard by the bench of Justices Hrishikesh Roy and SN Bhatti. With Hrishikesh Roy's retirement, government employees are hopeful that the DA case may be heard by a new bench this time.

Author
Ajay Joseph
Published: Mar 19, 2025, 8:30 AM IST

DA case in Supreme Court

Only a few days left. Then the DA or Dearness Allowance case may come up in the Supreme Court. State government employees are optimistic about this.

DA case on March 25

As it stands, the DA case may come up in the Supreme Court on March 25. State government employees are hoping for the same.


In the advanced list

For the first time, the DA case is at number 95 on the Supreme Court's advanced list. However, the bench for the case has not been decided yet.

Bench change

The DA case was previously heard by the bench of Justices Hrishikesh Roy and SN Bhatti. With Hrishikesh Roy's retirement, government employees are hopeful.

What's the verdict this time?

Will the DA case be settled this time? According to some state government employees, the DA case may be settled this time because it's a new bench and the case is on the advanced list.

DA case in Supreme Court

The DA case has been going on in the Supreme Court for almost two and a half years. The hearing has been postponed several times. If there is a hearing this time, it will be the 15th.

Hope of state government employees

State government employees hope that if the judges hear the DA case this time, it will not take long to end the case.

Supreme Court said earlier

The Supreme Court had earlier stated that the DA case of the state government employees needs to be heard in detail.

Demand of state government employees

State government employees are demanding that state government employees should be given DA at par with the central government. But the state government does not agree to that.

Difference between DA of Center and State

There is a huge DA difference between the Center and the State Government. State government employees get DA at the rate of 18 percent under the Sixth Pay Commission. And central employees now get DA at the rate of 53 percent under the Seventh Pay Commission.

