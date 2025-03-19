Will West Bengal DA case finally be settled in Supreme Court on March 25? Govt staff hopeful

Read Full Gallery

The DA case was previously heard by the bench of Justices Hrishikesh Roy and SN Bhatti. With Hrishikesh Roy's retirement, government employees are hopeful that the DA case may be heard by a new bench this time.

Only a few days left. Then the DA or Dearness Allowance case may come up in the Supreme Court. State government employees are optimistic about this.

As it stands, the DA case may come up in the Supreme Court on March 25. State government employees are hoping for the same.

For the first time, the DA case is at number 95 on the Supreme Court's advanced list. However, the bench for the case has not been decided yet.

Will the DA case be settled this time? According to some state government employees, the DA case may be settled this time because it's a new bench and the case is on the advanced list.

The DA case has been going on in the Supreme Court for almost two and a half years. The hearing has been postponed several times. If there is a hearing this time, it will be the 15th.

State government employees hope that if the judges hear the DA case this time, it will not take long to end the case.

The Supreme Court had earlier stated that the DA case of the state government employees needs to be heard in detail.

State government employees are demanding that state government employees should be given DA at par with the central government. But the state government does not agree to that.

There is a huge DA difference between the Center and the State Government. State government employees get DA at the rate of 18 percent under the Sixth Pay Commission. And central employees now get DA at the rate of 53 percent under the Seventh Pay Commission.

