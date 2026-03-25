Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will chair an all-party meeting on the West Asia crisis, attended by Amit Shah and S Jaishankar. The crisis, now in its fourth week, has disrupted trade routes and global energy markets after escalating tensions.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will chair an all-party meeting at 5 PM on Wednesday to discuss the West Asia crisis. Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, and several other ministers will also attend the meeting. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri will provide a briefing on the situation in West Asia.

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Background of the Crisis

The ongoing conflict in West Asia has entered its fourth week, disrupting trade routes through the Strait of Hormuz. Tensions escalated following the killing of 86-year-old Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in joint military strikes by the US and Israel on February 28. In retaliation, Iran targeted Israeli and US assets across several Gulf countries, causing further disruptions to the waterway and impacting international energy markets as well as global economic stability.

PM Modi's Call for Unity and Action

A day earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also called for combined efforts of the Centre and state governments to tackle the challenges posed against the nation amid the conflict in West Asia. PM Modi addressed the Rajya Sabha and called for a united voice promoting peace and dialogue globally, as the ongoing West Asia conflict disrupts trade, energy supplies, and affects the safety of millions of Indians in the Gulf.

Appeal to State Governments

Calling the coming time a "major test" for the country, PM Modi sought cooperation from state governments and asked them to implement the PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana. Addressing the Upper House of the Parliament, he said, "In the coming times, this crisis will be a major test for our country, and the cooperation of states will be crucial for success. Therefore, through this House, I would like to make a few requests to all state governments. In times of crisis, the poor, workers, and migrant companions are most affected. Therefore, it must be ensured that the benefits of the PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana reach them on time. Proactive steps should be taken to ease the difficulties of migrant workers wherever they are employed." (ANI)