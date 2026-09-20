Farooq Abdullah voiced concern over the West Asia conflict, highlighting its impact on the global economy through disrupted oil and gas shipments. He expressed hope for a swift resolution to bring peace and stability to the world.

J-K National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Saturday voiced concern over the ongoing conflict in West Asia, saying disruptions to oil and gas shipments were severely affecting the global economy and expressing hope that international efforts would bring the fighting to an end soon.

Global Economic Impact of Conflicts

Speaking to reporters on the wider implications of the conflict involving Iran, the US and Israel, Abdullah said the situation, along with the ongoing war in Ukraine, was a matter of deep concern.

“It is deeply unfortunate that these two conflicts are ongoing - the one in Ukraine, and the conflict involving Iran, America, and Israel. I believe this will subside very soon because the world is making efforts to resolve it, especially since the global economy is severely suffering due to this conflict,” Abdullah said.

“Oil and gas shipments are being disrupted. Because of this, I believe the world wants this fighting to come to an end and for peace to be restored there once again,” he added.

Drone Incident Near Mecca

Abdullah was also asked about the reported drone incident near Saudi Arabia's holy city of Mecca. He said responsibility for the attack had not been conclusively established, noting denials from both the Houthis and Iran.

“As for the drone attack in Saudi Arabia, it is still not entirely confirmed who carried it out… Because the Houthis say they didn't do it, and Iran also maintains they are not responsible. So someone else is orchestrating this,” he said.

Earlier on September 16, Yemen's Houthi movement rejected Saudi Arabia's claim that it had launched a drone towards Mecca, describing the allegation as “fabrications and lies”. The group said its operations were directed at Saudi military and oil facilities away from Islamic holy sites.

Saudi Arabia's coalition, meanwhile, said its air defences had intercepted and destroyed a drone south of Mecca before it entered the prohibited airspace around the holy city. Coalition spokesperson Major General Turki Al-Malki described the incident as a “hostile and terrorist act”.

The developments have added to concerns over the wider regional instability, including the security of energy supplies and shipping routes.

Abdullah expressed hope that the ongoing conflicts would soon end.

“But I remain hopeful that, God willing, this will end soon and peace will return to the world once again,” he said.

(ANI)