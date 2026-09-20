The Electoral Registration Officer said SIR notices were sent to Arvind Kejriwal and his family as their enumeration forms were 'incomplete.' The ERO clarified it's a standard procedure for voters who couldn't be linked with the last electoral roll.

ERO Cites 'Incomplete' Forms for Notices In a press statement, the ERO said the submitted forms "were not complete in terms of details which would have enabled linkage of themselves with the electoral roll of the last revision of the respective states, which were not present in their submitted Enumeration Forms." The notices were issued on Saturday to Kejriwal, his wife Sunita Kejriwal, son Pulkit Kejriwal, and parents Gobind Ram Kejriwal and Gita Devi. They fall under the category of voters "unmapped with last SIR" in Delhi. Kejriwal and five family members are among 110 voters of Part-51, KG Marg, in the New Delhi Assembly constituency who received notices. Kejriwal is a registered voter in the New Delhi-40 Assembly constituency. AAP Questions 'Standard Procedure' The ERO said the notices follow a set procedure. "As per procedures established and communicated by ECI, Notices are being issued to the electors who could not be linked with the electoral roll of the last revision and those having logical discrepancies in their linking with the electoral roll of the last revision," the statement said. Electors have to reply to the ERO with the requisite documents upon receiving a notice. "Disposal of Notices will be completed by 29.10.2026," the statement added.The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), of which Kejriwal is national convenor, questioned the development on 'X'. "Is everything happening in this country just to keep the Supreme Lord happy? @ECISVEEP, how is it possible that the names of three-time Delhi Chief Minister @ArvindKejriwal Ji and his family members are missing from the Delhi voter list?" the party posted. Context of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) Earlier on Thursday, the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) of Assembly Constituency-40, New Delhi, issued a clarification regarding a media report on names missing from the draft electoral roll under the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR), saying that non-inclusion of a name in the draft roll does not by itself constitute a final determination of ineligibility.The clarification came in response to a media report published on September 16 titled "In seat Kejriwal lost by thin margin, nearly 40% names added before 2025 polls now missing in SIR draft", which raised questions over names not appearing in the draft electoral roll of AC-40, including electors added before the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections.In its press note, the ERO said the SIR of electoral rolls in Delhi is being conducted pursuant to directions of the Election Commission of India, with the primary objective of ensuring that "no eligible citizen is left out and no ineligible person is included in the electoral roll." Clarification on Draft Roll and Inclusion Process The ERO said Booth Level Officers (BLOs) undertook house-to-house visits for distribution of enumeration forms and verification as prescribed under the ECI's instructions issued on May 14. "The Draft Electoral Roll published on 31.08.2026 has been prepared on the basis of the prescribed procedure and verification process," the ERO said, adding that it was based on enumeration forms submitted by electors whose names were present in the electoral roll before the commencement of SIR in Delhi.The ERO further clarified that eligible persons whose names do not appear in the draft electoral roll have an opportunity to submit claims for inclusion through Form 6, along with the required declaration and supporting documents, during the claims and objections period from August 31 to September 30. "Non-inclusion of a name in the Draft Electoral Roll does not, by itself, constitute a final determination of ineligibility," the office said.Over 47 lakh names were deleted as the ECI published the draft rolls for the national capital.(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Amid the row over SIR notices to former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his family, the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO), New Delhi, said that enumeration forms submitted by them were "not complete", which led to the notices.In a press statement, the ERO said the submitted forms "were not complete in terms of details which would have enabled linkage of themselves with the electoral roll of the last revision of the respective states, which were not present in their submitted Enumeration Forms." The notices were issued on Saturday to Kejriwal, his wife Sunita Kejriwal, son Pulkit Kejriwal, and parents Gobind Ram Kejriwal and Gita Devi. They fall under the category of voters "unmapped with last SIR" in Delhi. Kejriwal and five family members are among 110 voters of Part-51, KG Marg, in the New Delhi Assembly constituency who received notices. Kejriwal is a registered voter in the New Delhi-40 Assembly constituency.The ERO said the notices follow a set procedure. "As per procedures established and communicated by ECI, Notices are being issued to the electors who could not be linked with the electoral roll of the last revision and those having logical discrepancies in their linking with the electoral roll of the last revision," the statement said. Electors have to reply to the ERO with the requisite documents upon receiving a notice. "Disposal of Notices will be completed by 29.10.2026," the statement added.The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), of which Kejriwal is national convenor, questioned the development on 'X'. "Is everything happening in this country just to keep the Supreme Lord happy? @ECISVEEP, how is it possible that the names of three-time Delhi Chief Minister @ArvindKejriwal Ji and his family members are missing from the Delhi voter list?" the party posted.Earlier on Thursday, the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) of Assembly Constituency-40, New Delhi, issued a clarification regarding a media report on names missing from the draft electoral roll under the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR), saying that non-inclusion of a name in the draft roll does not by itself constitute a final determination of ineligibility.The clarification came in response to a media report published on September 16 titled "In seat Kejriwal lost by thin margin, nearly 40% names added before 2025 polls now missing in SIR draft", which raised questions over names not appearing in the draft electoral roll of AC-40, including electors added before the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections.In its press note, the ERO said the SIR of electoral rolls in Delhi is being conducted pursuant to directions of the Election Commission of India, with the primary objective of ensuring that "no eligible citizen is left out and no ineligible person is included in the electoral roll."The ERO said Booth Level Officers (BLOs) undertook house-to-house visits for distribution of enumeration forms and verification as prescribed under the ECI's instructions issued on May 14. "The Draft Electoral Roll published on 31.08.2026 has been prepared on the basis of the prescribed procedure and verification process," the ERO said, adding that it was based on enumeration forms submitted by electors whose names were present in the electoral roll before the commencement of SIR in Delhi.The ERO further clarified that eligible persons whose names do not appear in the draft electoral roll have an opportunity to submit claims for inclusion through Form 6, along with the required declaration and supporting documents, during the claims and objections period from August 31 to September 30. "Non-inclusion of a name in the Draft Electoral Roll does not, by itself, constitute a final determination of ineligibility," the office said.Over 47 lakh names were deleted as the ECI published the draft rolls for the national capital.