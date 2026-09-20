At the annual Mupperum Vizha, DMK President MK Stalin lambasted the TVK government, questioning CM Joseph Vijay's London trip, the state's law and order, and power cuts. Fellow DMK leaders rallied behind his criticism of the government.

DMK leaders on Saturday rallied behind party president MK Stalin's criticism of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government, as the party held its annual Mupperum Vizha at Kalaignar Arangam, the DMK headquarters.

Following the event, DMK leader and spokesperson Kanimozhi NVN Somu said it was "a very elated feeling" to receive an award from Stalin. "Getting an award from MK Stalin's hands is a big dream... They (the TVK) dont know how to conduct an assembly," she told reporters.

DMK Organising Secretary RS Bharathi also said, "What he said is true... These elections were the consequence of the death of democracy."

Praising Stalin for his speech, DMK spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai said, "Our leader MK Stalin has made pertinent questions... When a CM goes abroad for these kind of investments, they meet the press and set their agenda... No industry secretary was there to make sure that the investments take place."

Stalin questions CM Vijay's London visit, governance

Stalin had questioned Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay’s recent London visit, asking what investments were secured for the state during the trip while addressing the annual Mupperum Vizha event. “CM Sir, why did you go to London? What investments have you brought to Tamil Nadu? Why do you have to go to London and sign agreements with an Indian company?”

Taking an apparent swipe at Vijay, Stalin said, “He had earlier stated that he would no longer act in films, but he continues to perform before the public. Earlier there was local shooting; now there is foreign shooting.”

Alleges deterioration in law and order

Criticising the TVK government, Stalin alleged that Tamil Nadu was witnessing deterioration in law and order, frequent power cuts and a rise in prices. He alleged that members of the ruling party were involved in illegal drug sales and were being arrested, while incidents involving sickle attacks and shootings were also taking place.

“Every day, there are murders to an extent that it is difficult to keep count,” Stalin said, alleging that Tamil Nadu had become a “hunting ground for criminals.”

Stalin also criticised Vijay over his foreign visits, questioning the purpose of signing agreements in London when the companies involved were from India. He further alleged that the functioning of the Assembly had been disrupted by what he described as a “reels craze”, questioning the focus on displaying the Chief Minister on screens inside the Assembly.

Referring to MISA arrests, Stalin said there was no need for anyone to prove his arrest and claimed that late DMK leader Chitti Babu had documented the arrests. Stalin alleged that people who questioned the government over its promises were being subjected to reels and defamatory campaigns. He said the ruling party should rename itself from “Victory Kazhagam” to “Reels Kazhagam.”

Stalin also referred to alleged violence during Vinayagar Chaturthi processions and claimed that murders were taking place frequently. He alleged that people were facing midnight power cuts while prices had increased unpredictably. He said those who believed that the movement was bigger than themselves would “certainly return soon,” without elaborating further.

DMK alleges 'non-transparent' governance

Meanwhile, reacting to reports of Vijay's August letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking a change of Chennai airport operator, DMK spokesperson Adv Alim Albuhari called the government "non-transparent."

"When the Chief Minister travelled to the UK, what was the itinerary or the schedule? Whom was he scheduled to meet?... When it comes to the appointment of his personal secretaries, who is Reddy? Who is Jagdish? It was only when Jagdish posted something himself and self-proclaimed himself as the Chief Minister's secretary that people learned the appointment had actually been made quite some time ago. This letter too was written in August. Only now has it come to public notice," he said.

"Vijay is not making a mockery of this government. Vijay himself is a mockery... He himself is a non-transparent man... This is a cult-centric government," he added.

About Mupperum Vizha

The Mupperum Vizha commemorates three occasions associated with the DMK and the Dravidian movement: the birth anniversary of DMK founder C.N. Annadurai on September 15, that of social reformer 'Periyar' EV Ramasamy on September 17, and the DMK's founding day. The party is marking the beginning of its 78th year with this year's celebrations. (ANI)