A 21 year old woman was allegedly abducted in Bengaluru after marrying against her family's wishes. Residents chased the car after hearing her screams, leading to a crash involving over 20 vehicles. Three suspects were arrested, while one fled.

Bengaluru: A 21-year-old woman was allegedly abducted from her home in Agrahara Dasarahalli after marrying her partner against her family's wishes, triggering a dramatic chase that ended with a crash involving more than 20 vehicles. Police said the incident took place around 7.30 pm on Wednesday when four men allegedly entered the house, assaulted the woman's husband and forcibly took her into a car. The woman, identified as Pooja from Melwas village in Rajasthan's Pali district, reportedly screamed for help as the men attempted to drive her towards Rajasthan. Residents Deepak and Kiran heard her cries and followed the vehicle on a two-wheeler for nearly seven kilometres, alerting others along the way.

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The chase continued through Govindarajanagar and Vijayanagar before residents managed to block the car near Hosahalli. By then, the vehicle had reportedly collided with more than 20 vehicles, including a car belonging to a judge, leaving six people injured. The injured were identified as Prithviraj, 12, Yashika, 9, Amul, 35, Mani, 64, Jayalakshmi, 57, and Santosh, 33. Jayalakshmi suffered a serious head injury and remains in an ICU, while the others were reported to be out of danger. Residents caught three alleged abductors and handed them over to police. They were identified as Rakesh, 21, Karan, 25, and Ayas, 18. The alleged driver, Saddam, escaped and is currently being searched for.

Deputy commissioner of police N Yetish said police are investigating allegations that Pooja's paternal aunt, who opposed her marriage, hired the men to take her back to Rajasthan. Pooja and her husband Omprakash, also from Melwas, had reportedly been in a relationship before marrying around nine months ago and later moving to Bengaluru. Police have registered a case at Magadi Road police station under relevant BNS sections concerning assault, kidnapping and rash and negligent driving. Investigators are questioning the arrested suspects and examining the possible involvement of Pooja's relatives. Police may send a team to Rajasthan to trace others found to be connected to the case.