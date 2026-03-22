PM Narendra Modi chaired a high-level security meeting to assess the impact of the West Asia conflict. The focus was on mitigating effects on the economy, ensuring food and energy security, and maintaining the supply of essential commodities.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security to review the situation, the ongoing and proposed mitigating measures in the context of the ongoing West Asia Conflict.

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Assessing Economic and Sectoral Impact

According to the Prime Minister's Office, the Cabinet Secretary gave a detailed presentation on the global situation and the mitigating measures taken so far and being planned by all concerned Ministries/Departments of the Government of India. The expected impact and measures taken to address it across sectors like agriculture, fertilisers, food security, petroleum, power, MSMEs, exporters, shipping, trade, finance, supply chains and all affected sectors were discussed.

The overall macro-economic scenario in the country and further measures to be taken were also discussed. The ongoing conflict in West Asia will have significant short, medium and long term impact on the global economy and its effect on India was assessed, and counter-measures, both immediate and long-term, were discussed.

Securing Essential Commodities

A detailed assessment of availability for critical needs of the common man, including food, energy and fuel security, was made. Short term, medium-term and long-term measures to ensure the continued availability of essential needs were discussed in detail.

Fertiliser and Food Security

The impact on farmers and their requirement for fertiliser for the Kharif season was assessed. The measures taken in the last few years to maintain adequate stocks of fertilisers will ensure timely availability and food security.

Alternate sources of fertilisers were also discussed to ensure continued availability in the future.

Energy Security

It was also determined that an adequate supply of coal stocks at all power plants will ensure no shortage of electricity in India.

Diversifying Trade and Industry

Several measures were discussed to diversify sources of imports required by chemicals, pharmaceuticals, petrochemicals and other industrial sectors.

Similarly, new export destinations to promote Indian goods will be developed in the near future.

PM's Directives for Coordinated Action

Several measures proposed by different ministries will be prepared and implemented in the coming days after consultation with all stakeholders.

PM directed that a group of ministers and secretaries be created to work dedicatedly in a whole-of-government approach. PM also instructed the sectoral groups to work in consultation with all stakeholders.

PM said that the conflict is an evolving situation and the entire world is affected in some form. In such a situation, all efforts must be made to safeguard the citizens from the impact of this conflict. PM instructed that all arms of government should work together to ensure the least inconvenience to the citizens.

PM Modi also asked for proper coordination with state governments to ensure no black-marketing and hoarding of important commodities. (ANI)