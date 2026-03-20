An LPG shortage in Surat, a consequence of the West Asia conflict, has forced numerous migrant workers to leave for their villages. They cite unaffordable gas prices (Rs 500/kg) and difficulties in cooking as the primary reasons for their exodus.

LPG Crisis Forces Migrant Workers Out of Surat

The consequences of the West Asia Conflict became visible in Surat, Gujarat, as a large number of migrant workers crowded the Udhna Railway Station to return to their native villages, following a lack of availability of LPG.

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Speaking with ANI, the workers said that they are compelled to return to their home, despite the availability of work, as they were facing severe difficulties regarding cooking gas for several days. They alleged that the gas is currently being sold at Rs 500 per kilogram, making it unaffordable to purchase, forcing them to go without food for several days.

"We are going to the village because we have not been getting gas for the last few days. Our companies are also shutting down... We don't have money, that's why we are going back. Nobody is helping us here... We will return once the gas supply resumes. Many people are going back," a migrant worker, Sachin, said.

Another migrant worker, Seema Devi, claimed that she has been trying to get gas for the past fifteen days without any results. "I am going back to my village because of the gas issue... Our accounts are getting closed... And we do not have money. We haven't been getting gas for the last 15 days. Our gas ran out a week ago, and then it was announced that there was a gas shortage. After that, we informed the gas agency, but we are still not getting it. My daughter and I are going back, while my husband and two children are being left here. We are not getting even the small cylinders," she said.

Kamal Pal told ANI that the room owners have prohibited them from cooking food using wood, which can damage the rooms. "The gas price is 500 per kg. What can we do? We are looking for gas for the past four days but haven't received any. We used to cook by using woods but the room owner has prohibited us. We will come back when things return to normal," he said.

India Responds to Energy and Trade Disruptions

Even though the workers seek to return after the restoration of the gas supply, the sudden migrations have created a shortage of workers for textile companies.

Meanwhile, India is actively engaging with global partners to safeguard its energy security and the safety of Indian nationals in the Gulf as tensions in West Asia continue to disrupt trade and logistic In view of the disruptive situations, the Central government has also announced a financial relief package of Rs 497 crores aimed at helping exporters affected by disruptions in West Asia.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the ongoing situation has posed challenges for countries across the world. "It has been a testing time for not just us, but for the entire global community. Our leaders have been in touch with their counterparts," Jaiswal said.

India is continuing to coordinate with stakeholders to ensure uninterrupted energy supplies and the safety of its citizens in the Gulf region, he added.

Two Indian-flagged LPG carriers have safely crossed the Strait of Hormuz before arriving in India on March 16 and 17. MT Shivalik and MT Nanda Devi - carrying approximately 92,712 metric tonnes of LPG- crossed the Strait of Hormuz early Friday (March 13, 2026).

There has been an escalation in the West Asia conflict that began on February 28 with the killing of 86-year-old Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in joint military strikes by the US and Israel. Iran, in retaliation, is targeting Israeli and US assets in several Gulf countries. Iran has virtually closed the Strait of Hormuz, a critical transit route for global energy supply. (ANI)