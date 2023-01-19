Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Welcome Prime Minister...!': Uddhav-led Shiv Sena mocks PM Modi over his visit to Mumbai

    The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena claimed that most of the development projects which the PM will inaugurate today were done by Shiv Sena in the Municipal Corporation.

    Welcome Prime Minister Uddhav-led Shiv Sena mocks PM Modi over his visit to Mumbai AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 19, 2023, 12:36 PM IST

    Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of his visit to Mumbai saying that his arrival in the city is just another "campaign for his party", not for any welfare of the state.

    In its mouthpiece 'Saamana,' the Shiv Sena said, "Modi is visiting Mumbai for a few hours and it is being said that in these few hours, he will lay the foundation for the bright future of Mumbai. But the question is since when did the BJP start worrying about Mumbai's future and fortune? This propaganda that the Prime Minister is incarnating for the bright future of Mumbai is false. He is campaigning for his party, but can the saffron of the Shiv Sena be removed from Mumbai?"

    Also read: Amritsar-Singapore flight departs early, leaving 35 passengers behind; DGCA seeks response

    The editorial also said that Mumbai would be blessed only if no attempt is made to "loot" the labour of Marathis. "The fate of Mumbai was built by the Marathi people with their own labour and the buildings of 'Delhiswars' were raised on the loot of the same Mumbai," the party wrote in 'Saamana.'

    Slamming the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government, the editorial said that the BJP has swallowed the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) as a crocodile does with a frog.

    For the PM's tour, cut-outs of BJP leaders are visibly bigger than Balasaheb's cut-outs put up in Mumbai. Why are those who call themselves Balasaheb's Shiv Sena silent on this, the Sena mouthpiece said.

    Also read: Delhi gets slight relief from cold wave, IMD predicts light rainfall today

    "The Prime Minister, programs like the inauguration of ambitious projects, Bhumi Pujan etc. have been organized. The BJP has decorated Mumbai with its flag to welcome the Prime Minister. Somewhere in this, the Shinde group made a futile attempt to show its existence, but the crocodile has swallowed the frog, in the same way, this group has been swallowed and the picture of the frog going into the jaws of the crocodile is visible," it said.

    The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena further claimed that most of the development projects which the PM will inaugurate today were done by Shiv Sena in the Municipal Corporation.

    Also read: Republic Day 2023: Parade invitees, e-ticket holders can avail free metro ride on Jan 26

    "PM is about to inaugurate a super speciality hospital in Bhandup. Shiv Sena had given a promise regarding this hospital in its promissory note and in 2017 itself, a provision of Rs 150 crore was made to complete this work. The planning of the Mumbai sewerage project has been going on for the last 10-12 years. To remove the obstacles of various permissions, Central Pollution Board, and the Municipal Corporation took this matter to the Supreme Court and after the order of the Supreme Court, in May 2022, the tender process of this work was completed and a 'work order' was given," it claimed.

    Last Updated Jan 19, 2023, 12:36 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Amritsar-Singapore flight departs early, leaving 35 passengers behind; DGCA seeks response- adt

    Amritsar-Singapore flight departs early, leaving 35 passengers behind; DGCA seeks response

    Delhi gets slight relief from cold wave IMD predicts light rainfall today gcw

    Delhi gets slight relief from cold wave, IMD predicts light rainfall today

    Indian politics needs more like her: Jairam Ramesh on New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern - adt

    'Indian politics needs more like her': Jairam Ramesh on New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern

    Republic Day 2023 Parade invitees e ticket holders can avail free metro ride on Jan 26 gcw

    Republic Day 2023: Parade invitees, e-ticket holders can avail free metro ride on Jan 26

    Mumbai to get new metro lines 2A 7 From route to price here is everything you need to know gcw

    Mumbai to get new metro lines 2A, 7: From route to price; here's everything you need to know

    Recent Stories

    football riyadh all star xi vs psg Ronaldo vs Messi blockbuster in Saudi Arabia: Revisiting 6 most memorable clashes snt

    Ronaldo vs Messi blockbuster in Saudi Arabia: Revisiting 6 most memorable clashes

    Reddit fans bash Ashneer Grover for speaking about Salman Khan in the 'Tu Tadak' language vma

    Reddit fans bash Ashneer Grover for speaking about Salman Khan in the 'Tu Tadak' language

    Hockey World Cup 2023, IND vs WAL: We will play our natural game - Graham Reid on India crucial clash vs Wales-ayh

    Hockey World Cup 2023: 'We will play our natural game' - Reid on India's crucial clash vs Wales

    Amritsar-Singapore flight departs early, leaving 35 passengers behind; DGCA seeks response- adt

    Amritsar-Singapore flight departs early, leaving 35 passengers behind; DGCA seeks response

    Twitter Inc plans to lay off more employees in coming weeks Report gcw

    Twitter Inc plans to lay off more employees in coming weeks: Report

    Recent Videos

    Republic Day 2023: Meet Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy, the officer who will lead IAF marching contingent at Parade

    Republic Day 2023: Meet Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy, officer who will lead IAF marching contingent at Parade

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Hyderabad/1st ODI: Do not want to compromise too much on the toss factor during ICC World Cup 2023 - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 1st ODI: 'Don't want to compromise too much on the toss factor' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Video Largest contingent of Indian women peacekeepers reaches Abyei

    Largest contingent of Indian women peacekeepers reaches Abyei (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Thiruvananthapuram/3rd ODI: Started focussing on white-ball cricket after a poor IPL - Mohammed Siraj-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Started focussing on white-ball cricket after a poor IPL' - Mohammed Siraj

    Video Icon
    NCP MP Supriya Sule's saree catches fire at Pune event

    NCP MP Supriya Sule's saree catches fire at Pune event (WATCH)

    Video Icon