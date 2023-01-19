Delhi gets slight relief from cold wave, IMD predicts light rainfall today

According to IMD's forecast, Delhi and adjoining areas are expected to receive light rainfall today. The minimum temperature in the national capital has climbed, bringing respite from the intense cold.

Cold wave abated in Delhi on Thursday though minimum temperatures remained below normal in most places, according to India Meteorological Department. On Thursday night, there could be a little rain in the city. The primary meteorological station in Delhi, the Safdarjung observatory, reported a lowest temperature of 5.6 degrees Celsius, which is two degrees below average.

The lowest temperatures in Delhi this month reached 2.6 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, 2.4 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, and 1.4 degrees Celsius on Monday, marking the second cold wave to hit the city this month.

According to data on the IMD website, the city has seen eight cold wave days so far in January, the highest in the month in at least 12 years. In January 2020, there were seven cold wave days recorded, although there were none the previous year.

According to IMD statistics, the city had an extreme cold wave from January 5 to January 9, which was the second longest in the month in a decade. Additionally, this month has had the most intense fog since 2019 with over 50 hours recorded thus far.

According to the meteorological office, two western disturbances that are predicted to hit the area in short succession would cause the cold wave conditions to subside starting on Thursday or Friday.

On January 23–24, under the influence of another western disturbance, northwest India, including Delhi, is expected to have light to moderate rain and a hailstorm with winds blowing up to 50 km/h. Delhi has not yet experienced any rain this winter. The Met agency attributed it to the lack of severe western disturbances in November and December.

(With PTI inputs)