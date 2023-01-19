Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Delhi gets slight relief from cold wave, IMD predicts light rainfall today

    According to IMD's forecast, Delhi and adjoining areas are expected to receive light rainfall today. The minimum temperature in the national capital has climbed, bringing respite from the intense cold.

    Delhi gets slight relief from cold wave IMD predicts light rainfall today gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 19, 2023, 11:20 AM IST

    Cold wave abated in Delhi on Thursday though minimum temperatures remained below normal in most places, according to India Meteorological Department. On Thursday night, there could be a little rain in the city. The primary meteorological station in Delhi, the Safdarjung observatory, reported a lowest temperature of 5.6 degrees Celsius, which is two degrees below average.

    The lowest temperatures in Delhi this month reached 2.6 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, 2.4 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, and 1.4 degrees Celsius on Monday, marking the second cold wave to hit the city this month.

    Also Read | Republic Day 2023: Parade invitees, e-ticket holders can avail free metro ride on Jan 26

    According to data on the IMD website, the city has seen eight cold wave days so far in January, the highest in the month in at least 12 years. In January 2020, there were seven cold wave days recorded, although there were none the previous year.

    According to IMD statistics, the city had an extreme cold wave from January 5 to January 9, which was the second longest in the month in a decade. Additionally, this month has had the most intense fog since 2019 with over 50 hours recorded thus far.

    Also Read | Republic Day 2023: Over 45,000 spectators to watch parade, Egyptian contingent to march at Kartavya Path

    According to the meteorological office, two western disturbances that are predicted to hit the area in short succession would cause the cold wave conditions to subside starting on Thursday or Friday. 

    On January 23–24, under the influence of another western disturbance, northwest India, including Delhi, is expected to have light to moderate rain and a hailstorm with winds blowing up to 50 km/h. Delhi has not yet experienced any rain this winter. The Met agency attributed it to the lack of severe western disturbances in November and December.

    (With PTI inputs)

    Last Updated Jan 19, 2023, 11:20 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian politics needs more like her: Jairam Ramesh on New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern - adt

    'Indian politics needs more like her': Jairam Ramesh on New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern

    Republic Day 2023 Parade invitees e ticket holders can avail free metro ride on Jan 26 gcw

    Republic Day 2023: Parade invitees, e-ticket holders can avail free metro ride on Jan 26

    Mumbai to get new metro lines 2A 7 From route to price here is everything you need to know gcw

    Mumbai to get new metro lines 2A, 7: From route to price; here's everything you need to know

    PM Modi to flag off Metro Rail Lines 2A 7 today Check traffic advisory know which roads to avoid gcw

    PM Modi to flag off Metro Rail Lines 2A & 7 today; Check traffic advisory, know which roads to avoid

    Republic Day 2023 Over 45000 spectators to watch parade, Egyptian contingent to march at Kartavya Path gcw

    Republic Day 2023: Over 45,000 spectators to watch parade, Egyptian contingent to march at Kartavya Path

    Recent Stories

    Indian politics needs more like her: Jairam Ramesh on New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern - adt

    'Indian politics needs more like her': Jairam Ramesh on New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern

    Republic Day 2023 Parade invitees e ticket holders can avail free metro ride on Jan 26 gcw

    Republic Day 2023: Parade invitees, e-ticket holders can avail free metro ride on Jan 26

    Meet Allu Arjun's daughter Arha; 6-year-old will soon share screen with Samantha Ruth Prabhu-read details RBA

    Meet Allu Arjun's daughter Arha; 6-year-old will soon share screen with Samantha Ruth Prabhu-read details

    Amazon set to begin new round of layoffs affecting more than 18000 people report gcw

    Amazon set to begin new round of layoffs affecting more than 18,000 people

    Disha Patani flaunts her animal-printed bra in her latest Instagram post; here's how Tiger Shroff's mother reacts RBA

    Disha Patani flaunts animal-printed bra in her latest Instagram post; here's how Tiger Shroff's mother reacts

    Recent Videos

    Republic Day 2023: Meet Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy, the officer who will lead IAF marching contingent at Parade

    Republic Day 2023: Meet Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy, officer who will lead IAF marching contingent at Parade

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Hyderabad/1st ODI: Do not want to compromise too much on the toss factor during ICC World Cup 2023 - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 1st ODI: 'Don't want to compromise too much on the toss factor' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Video Largest contingent of Indian women peacekeepers reaches Abyei

    Largest contingent of Indian women peacekeepers reaches Abyei (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Thiruvananthapuram/3rd ODI: Started focussing on white-ball cricket after a poor IPL - Mohammed Siraj-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Started focussing on white-ball cricket after a poor IPL' - Mohammed Siraj

    Video Icon
    NCP MP Supriya Sule's saree catches fire at Pune event

    NCP MP Supriya Sule's saree catches fire at Pune event (WATCH)

    Video Icon