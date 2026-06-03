Following Kewal Singh Dhillon's appointment as Punjab BJP President, senior leader Preneet Kaur expressed confidence in party unity. Dhillon outlined his vision for farmers, youth, and victory in the 2027 Assembly elections.

Following Kewal Singh Dhillon assuming charge as the Punjab BJP President, senior party leader and former Union Minister Preneet Kaur on Wednesday expressed confidence in the party's collective leadership, stating that everyone would work together to strengthen the organisation in the state.

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Speaking to ANI, Preneet Kaur said she attended the event in her capacity as a dedicated party worker. "I have come here as a BJP worker to attend Kewal Singh's oath ceremony. I hope we will all work together," Kaur said.

The taking-over ceremony, held at the party headquarters in Chandigarh, was attended by several senior leaders, party functionaries, and workers.

Dhillon's Vision for 2027 Polls

Meanwhile, Newly-appointed Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon on May 28 outlined an ambitious vision for the state's farmers and youth while asserting that the party will emerge victorious in the 2027 Assembly elections. Speaking to ANI, Dhillon said, "We have to work to make Punjab the best state in the world. We will work for the welfare of farmers and employ the youth. BJP will form the next government in Punjab"

New Appointments in BJP State Units

BJP national president Nitin Nabin has appointed Kewal Singh Dhillon as the new president of the party's Punjab unit, succeeding Sunil Jakhar. Kewal Singh Dhillon is a former Congress leader who served as a member of the Punjab Legislative Assembly (2012-17) for the constituency of Barnala. Dhillon joined the BJP on June 4, 2022.

Along with Dhillon, the BJP also appointed new party state unit presidents for Delhi, Tripura and Haryana. Archana Gupta has been named the President of the BJP's Haryana unit, while Union Minister of State (MoS) Harsh Malhotra has become the President of the BJP's Delhi state unit. (ANI)