IAF Recalls Decisive Day 3 of 1971 War

The Indian Air Force (IAF) recalled its historic strikes on Pakistan during the third day of the 1971 war, highlighting the pivotal role of air operations in shaping the course of the conflict that ultimately led to India's victory and the creation of Bangladesh. In a post on X, the IAF recalled its strike on the Sakesar radar, which damaged Pakistan's critical Western air defences for two days. The post highlighted how the IAF intervened at a crucial moment, shattering an enemy armoured push by destroying 27 armour and damaging 10 tanks, while keeping Jaisalmer secure, paving the way for India's victory in the Battle of Longewala. The IAF further said 132 missions were flown in the western side of the front with An-12s and Canberras raining devastation on enemy concentrations.

"On the third day of the 1971 war, the IAF was everywhere the enemy looked-- and many places where they didn't expect. A strike on the Sakesar radar blinded Pakistan's vital Western air defences for two days. Hunters tore through Drigh Road and Karachi, smashing storage hangars. Canberras kept up relentless pressure, delivering 1,44,000 lbs of ordnance across four major airfields. And then came Longewala. Four Hunters rewrote history--shattering an enemy armoured push and leaving behind 27 destroyed and 10 damaged tanks. Jaisalmer stood safe because air power arrived when it mattered. Across the West, 132 missions were flown, with An-12s and Canberras raining devastation on enemy concentrations. In the East, with the PAF grounded, 104 offensive sorties cleared the path for the Army's rapid advance," wrote IAF.

Indian Navy Commemorates War Heroes

As the Indian Air Force remembers the third day of the 1971 war, the Indian Navy yesterday paid solemn tribute to the valiant heroes of the 1971 Indo-Pak War by laying a wreath at the 'Victory at Sea' War Memorial in Visakhapatnam. In a post on X, Eastern Command said that many senior civil and military dignitaries laid wreaths during the ceremony.

"On the occasion of Navy Day, VAdm Sanjay Bhalla, FOCINC, East, paid solemn tribute to the valiant heroes of the 1971 Indo-Pak War by laying a wreath at the 'Victory at Sea' War Memorial, #Visakhapatnam. Senior civil and military dignitaries also laid wreaths during the ceremony, honouring the supreme sacrifice of our Bravehearts. #NauSenaDiwas2025," wrote Eastern Command.

About the 1971 Indo-Pakistani War

The Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, also called the Third Indo-Pakistani War, was a military conflict between India and Pakistan that started on 3 December 1971, amid the Bangladesh Liberation War in East Pakistan. The conflict ended with Pakistan's defeat, the surrender of 93,000 Pakistani troops, and the emergence of Bangladesh as a separate nation. (ANI)