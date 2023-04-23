Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Amritpal Singh told police he will surrender today': Rodelwal Gurdwara cleric reveals SHOCKING details

    The radical preacher, who was missing for over a month, is being shifted to Dibrugarh, Assam, Punjab Police said. Amritpal had been on the run since March 18, the day Punjab Police launched a massive manhunt for him.

    Team Newsable
    First Published Apr 23, 2023, 11:37 AM IST

    'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh on Sunday (April 23) morning addressed a gathering in Rodewal Gurudwara in Punjab's Moga hours before his arrest.

    Speaking to a news agency, Singh Sahib Giani Jasbir Singh Rode of Rodewal Gurdwara in Moga said, "Amritpal Singh came to the Rodewal Gurudwara on Saturday night. He himself informed the police about his presence and that he will surrender this morning at 7 am."

    Amritpal Singh's close aide, Papalpreet Singh was taken to Dibrugarh Central Jail in Assam on April 11 after he was arrested.

    The fugitive's associates were shifted out of Punjab after Central Intelligence agencies raised concerns over possible jailbreak and repeat of the Ajnala incident on March 11.

    Two more aides of 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh were arrested at Mohali in Punjab, in a joint operation by Punjab and Delhi Police on April 18.

    The arrest of Amritpal Singh came almost over three weeks after his supporters stormed Ajnala Police Station in Amritsar on February 23, demanding the release of one of his aides, Lovepreet Toofan.

    Last Updated Apr 23, 2023, 11:37 AM IST
