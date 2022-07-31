Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WB SSC recruitment scam: Money recovered by ED does not belong to me, claims Partha Chatterjee

    Arrested Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee has claimed that the money recovered during ED raids does not belong to him, and time will tell who are "conspiring" against him. 

    Team Newsable
    Kolkata, First Published Jul 31, 2022, 1:54 PM IST

    Arrested Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee, who is at the centre of a multi-crore school jobs scam, on Sunday claimed that the money recovered during Enforcement Directorate raids does not belong to him, and time will tell who are "conspiring" against him. 

    As he deboarded a vehicle after being taken to ESI Hospital at Joka for a medical check-up and was approached by reporters with questions regarding the scam, Chatterjee said, "The money (recovered) is not mine." 

    Asked further if anybody was conspiring against him, he said, "You will get to know when the time comes." 

    Also read: Partha Chatterjee: From trusted lieutenant of Mamata Banerjee to 'scam-tainted' minister

    On Friday, Chatterjee had asserted that he was a victim of a conspiracy and expressed unhappiness over the Trinamool Congress' decision to suspend him. 

    "This decision (to suspend me) could influence an impartial probe," he had said. 

    About the move to remove him from the ministry, Chatterjee, once considered a close confidante of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, said, "Her (Banerjee's) decision is right." 

    The 69-year-old minister was relieved of his duties as minister-in-charge of various departments and suspended from the TMC on Thursday. He was also removed from all party posts. One of his close aides, Arpita Mukherjee, has also been arrested by the ED after crores of rupees in cash were seized from her residences in parts of the city. 

    Also read: SEX Toys found in Arpita Mukherjee's Flat; Bengal actress linked with ex-WB minister Partha Chatterjee

    The TMC leadership has taken exception to his comments, contending that Chatterjee was himself responsible for his fate. "Why was he silent for the last few days after his arrest? He has every right to approach the court and prove his innocence. The party has nothing to do with this scam," TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh had said on Thursday. 

    The CBI, as directed by Calcutta High Court, is probing the alleged irregularities in the recruitment of Group-C and -D staff, as well as teachers in government-sponsored and -aided schools on the recommendations of the West Bengal School Service Commission. The ED is looking into the money trail involved in the scam.

    Also read: WB SSC recruitment scam: Arrested leader Partha Chatterjee suspended from TMC

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Jul 31, 2022, 1:54 PM IST
