SEX Toys found in Arpita Mukherjee's Flat; Bengal actress linked with ex-WB minister Partha Chatterjee

Bengali actress Sreelekha Mitra took a nasty dig on Arpita Mukherjee after sex toys were recovered from her apartment.



As the ED looks for the four high-end cars of Bengali actress Arpita Mukherjee which have been missing from the parking lot of her Tollygunge, investigators have come to know that Arpita Mukherjee and Partha Chatterjee used to have parties inside those cars, news agency PTI reported.



An ED official told PTI that these vehicles are connected with the case as one of them was gifted to Arpita Mukherjee by the former minister, who is believed to have helped her buy the others.



According to reports, the sacked Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee and his close aide Arpita Mukherjee from whose flats a total of ₹52 crores have been recovered allegedly in connection with the teacher recruitment scam, are in the custody of ED.

Since her name was connected to a scandal involving her confidante and former West Bengal politician Partha Chatterjee, Arpita Mukherjee, a Bengali actress, has gained fame.



According to recent rumours, the investigating agents allegedly discovered various sex toys from Arpita's home besides the money. Mukherjee was recently detained in West Bengal for school employment fraud.

According to a media report, Arpita's apartment included several sex toys, a silver bowl allegedly presented to the newlyweds, and other items. Many unreported elements of Arpita-Partha Chatterjee's private or sexual life are rumoured to surface due to these sex toys.

Meanwhile, after sex toys were obtained from Arpita’s home, actress Sreelekha Mitra shared the news on her social media handles and wrote, “Ahare... Parthababu can't make a wish? Listen, age is not a barrier, caste is not a barrier, Sex baar baar #EgiyeBangla. Did Partha failed? Nation wants to know.”



Arpita Mukherjee informed the reporters that she was innocent and was not affiliated with any political party on Sunday as she was being escorted to court.



On Saturday, ED found ₹2 crore for Arpita Mukherjee's third flat in New Town. The process to freeze her five bank accounts has also begun. Some other bank accounts allegedly operated by Arpita Mukherjee but linked to many shell companies are on the ED radar.

