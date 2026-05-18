BJP MP Nishikant Dubey criticised the Indira Gandhi-led Congress govt for Operation Blue Star (1984), alleging it was planned with British support and led to large-scale atrocities against Sikhs, hurting the country's unity and integrity.

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Monday criticised the former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi-led Congress government for orchestrating the Operation Blue Star in Amritsar in 1984, with the support of the British Army, slamming the party for committing atrocities on Sikhs. Operation Blue Star was a 10-day military operation spanning from June 1 to June 10, 1984.

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Dubey's 'Dark Chapter of Congress' Accusations

In his online series, "Dark Chapter of Congress," Dubey recalled that on this day in 1984, the then-PM Indira Gandhi planned out Operation Blue Star to send the army into Amritsar's Golden Temple. He said that the former PM amended the National Security Act, only for Punjab, in order to conduct the operation. Remembering the innocent lives claimed in the operation, including the fallen soldiers of the Indian army, the BJP MP said that the former PM was assassinated for this very operation. Describing it as Congress's dark history, he put the party responsible for carrying out large-scale atrocities against SIkhs, hurting the country's unity and integrity forever.

"The Dark Chapter of Congress 63. On May 18, 1984, then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi outlined the plan to send the army into the Golden Temple in Amritsar. With the cooperation of the British government, provisions were made to amend the National Security Act only for the state of Punjab. The army entered the holy city of Amritsar, thousands of innocents were killed, our soldiers were martyred in Operation Blue Star. Indira Gandhi herself was assassinated for these very reasons. Attacks on Sikhs, atrocities--Congress carried them out across the country. The pain of the nation's unity and integrity still persists in the country today. #CongressDarkHistory," he wrote on X. कांग्रेस का काला अध्याय 63. 18 मई 1984 आज ही तत्कालीन प्रधानमंत्री इंदिरा गांधी जी ने स्वर्ण मंदिर अमृतसर में सेना घुसाने की रुपरेखा बनाई ।ब्रिटिश सरकार के सहयोग के लिए केवल पंजाब राज्य के लिए राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा क़ानून में संशोधन का प्रावधान किया ।पवित्र शहर अमृतसर में सेना… pic.twitter.com/F8XzkbIOHt — Dr Nishikant Dubey (@nishikant_dubey) May 18, 2026

Background of Operation Blue Star

June 6, 1984, marked the day when the Indian Army, under Operation Blue Star, stormed into the Golden Temple on orders of the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi to contain Sikh militancy under the leadership of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale in Punjab. It was reported that Bhindranwale had stashed large quantities of arms on the Golden Temple premises.

Bhindranwale was the head of the radical Sikh outfit Damdami Taksal. He, along with his armed followers, was killed during Operation Blue Star, launched by the Indian Army to flush out the militants from the Golden Temple complex in June 1984. The Operation was heavily criticised. Months later, Indira Gandhi was assassinated by two of her Sikh bodyguards, Beant Singh and Satwant Singh, at her New Delhi residence on October 31, 1984. (ANI)