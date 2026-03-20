BJP's Nisith Pramanik, contesting from Mathabhanga, says WB polls need 'extra effort' due to limited time. He aims to reach every household and is confident of victory, asserting that the voters treat him 'like their own son'.

Pramanik Confident of Victory, Vows to Reach Every Household

Ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections, BJP leader Nisith Pramanik declared that this year's polls require 'extra effort' due to the limited time available for campaigning. Outlining his strategy, he emphasised that his primary goal is to reach every household in the state. The BJP leader further declared that the people of his Mathabhanga constituency treat him like 'their own son.' He noted that over the past four or five elections, the voters have consistently showered him with their blessings. Confident of voters' support, Pramanik asserted that their continued blessings would ensure a decisive victory in the constituency.

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"Mathabhanga constituency isn't a new constituency for me. In fact, in every election, whether it's the Lok Sabha, Assembly, or Panchayat elections, I've visited every street, every corner, and every intersection of Mathabhanga numerous times. Not only that, but I often have to come to Mathabhanga during various events held throughout the year. That's why the people of Mathabhanga treat me like their son. In the past four or five elections, people have showered me with blessings. This election will definitely require a little more effort, as time is limited. My goal is to reach every household, so I'll definitely need a little more effort. But with the blessings and good wishes of the people, we'll ensure victory..." said Pramanik.

BJP Announces Candidates for High-Stakes Contest

Earlier, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its second list of 111 candidates for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections, setting the stage for a high-stakes contest against the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) across all 294 constituencies in the state. As per the released list, Nisith Pramanik will contest from Mathabhanga, Shankar Adhikari from Chopra, Koustav Bagchi from Barrackpur, Arup Choudhury from Kamarhati and Rekha Patra from Hingalganj. While Roopa Ganguly will contest from Sonarpur Dakshin, Priyanka Tibrewal is set to run from Entally and Tapas Roy from Maniktala.

In the previous and first list of 144 candidates released earlier by the BJP for the elections, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari is set to contest from Nandigram, where he defeated Mamata Banerjee in 2021, and from Bhabanipur, the constituency currently held by the TMC chief. BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul will contest from Asansol Dakshin, actor-turned-politician Rudranil Ghosh is set to run from Shibpur, and BJP MLA Bankim Chandra Ghosh will contest from Chakdaha.

West Bengal Assembly Election Schedule

The West Bengal Assembly elections will be conducted in two phases on April 23 and April 29, 2026, with the counting of votes scheduled for May 4. According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), the first phase covering 152 Assembly constituencies will begin with the issuance of the gazette notification on March 30, 2026. The last date for filing nominations for this phase is April 6, while scrutiny of nominations will take place on April 7. Candidates will be allowed to withdraw their nominations until April 9. Polling for the first phase will be held on April 23.

For the second phase, which covers 142 Assembly constituencies, the gazette notification will be issued on April 2, 2026. The last date for filing nominations is April 9, and the scrutiny of nominations will take place on April 10. Candidates can withdraw their nominations until April 13. Voting for this phase is scheduled for April 29.

West Bengal has a total of 6,45,61,152 electors as per the Election Commission of India, including 6,44,52,609 general electors and 1,08,543 service voters. The state has 5,23,229 young electors aged 18-19 years. (ANI)