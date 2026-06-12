A massive fire in a Delhi building claimed three lives and injured several others. Six people were rescued. In a separate incident, a huge fire broke out at a firecracker warehouse in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. The causes are under investigation.

Bhopal Firecracker Warehouse Blaze

A massive fire broke out at a firecracker warehouse in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal on Friday. After the word spread out, fire tenders were rushed to the scene and went about douzing the flames. The exact cause of the fire is being ascertained. Further details are awaited in this case.

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3 Dead in Delhi Building Fire

Meanwhile, three people died after a massive fire broke out in a building in Delhi's Tughlakabad area in the early hours of Friday, police said.

Rescue Operations and Casualties

Six people have been rescued so far by the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) staff and were shifted to a nearby hospital with the help of Centralised Accident and Trauma Services (CATS), officials said.

According to the fire department, at least eight injured people were evacuated earlier and shifted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre for treatment

Fire Details and Response

The blaze erupted at a building located in Gali No. 1, near Naya Tara Apartment on Madhyam Marg, under the jurisdiction of Okhla Fire Station-1 (OKH-1).

According to the fire department, multiple emergency calls reporting a building fire and people trapped inside were received between 2:35 am and 2:37 am.

Preliminary information from the fire department indicated that the fire originated in vehicles parked inside the house. Firefighters launched rescue operations after reports that several occupants were trapped inside the building.

At 3:45 am, ADO Meena informed that the fire had been brought under control. At 4:00 am, the DFS issued a stop message, indicating that firefighting operations had been completed. Rescue efforts continued even after the fire was contained. (ANI)