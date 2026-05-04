TMC candidate Arpita Ghosh has alleged a 'technical glitch' in the EVM at Balurghat, citing suspicious battery charge levels. After losing to the BJP candidate, Ghosh has filed a complaint with the RO and warned of legal action.

TMC Alleges EVM Glitch in Balurghat

Allegations of a technical glitch in the voting machine have emerged from Balurghat assembly constituency as TMC candidate Arpita Ghosh raised concerns over discrepancies in the machine's battery charge levels. Speaking to ANI, Ghosh said, "The result coming in Balurghat is due to a technical glitch. On the day of voting, when polling started, the machine had 98% charge, but after polling throughout the day, it dropped slightly below 70%. But today, when the same machine arrived here for counting, it shows 92-95% charge."

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Ghosh further claimed that the TMC lodged a formal complaint to the Returning Officer (RO) and warned of further legal action if no steps were taken. "We have given a letter to the RO. If they do not take any steps on this, we will go to court," she added, expressing dissatisfaction with the Election Commission's lack of response on the matter. In the Balurghat constituency, BJP candidate Bidyut Kumar Roy has won against TMC candidate Arpita Ghosh by a margin of 47,576 votes.

Post-Poll Violence in Cooch Behar

Meanwhile, Dinhata Town Block TMC president Bishu Dhar was allegedly attacked by BJP workers and supporters after he came out of the counting centre in Cooch Behar. Dhar told the media, "We are members of the Trinamool Congress. We move forward with courage. I knew they would attack me, yet I still walked in. This is the culture of the BJP."

Heated Political Climate

The violence follows aggressive campaigning during a fiercely contested election season, with both parties vying for control of the state. BJP's growing strength in West Bengal, bolstered by aggressive campaigning and promises of development and strong governance, has fueled tensions with the ruling TMC.

West Bengal has witnessed a historic voter turnout, with Phase II achieving 91.66% and a combined voter participation of 92.47% across both phases. The high voter turnout indicates a strong engagement of the public and their trust in the BJP's promises, further amplifying the political stakes. (ANI)