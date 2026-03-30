BJP's Suvendu Adhikari filed his nomination from Bhabanipur and Nandigram after a roadshow with Dharmendra Pradhan. The LoP predicted a 'bhagwa tsunami' and a BJP government in the upcoming two-phase West Bengal Assembly polls.

The Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly and BJP candidate Suvendu Adhikari on Monday held a roadshow as he filed his nomination from Bhabanipur and Nandigram Assembly constituencies. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan was also present at the road show. The polling for the 294-member Assembly in West Bengal will take place in two phases on April 23 and April 29, while counting of votes is scheduled for May 4.

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'Bhagwa Tsunami' Predicted

Speaking to ANI, Adhikari said a "bhagwa tsunami" is present, predicting that the party's lotus symbol will bloom. "There is 'bhagwa tsunami'. Lotus will bloom, and a new government will come to power with PM Modi's blessings. That govt will work on Indian culture, Sanatana culture and development," Adhikari said.

Key Bhabanipur and Nandigram Contests

Adhikari is contesting the two-phase West Bengal assembly polls on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket from Bhabanipur and Nandigram constituencies. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee lost the Nandigram seat in the 2021 assembly elections against Adhikari, but later secured victory in the Bhabanipur by-election against Priyanka Tibrewal. This time, the West Bengal elections will see a face-off between Adhikari and Banerjee for the Bhabanipur seat, while Adhikari will also try to retain Nandigram.

Recap of 2021 State Polls

In the last assembly election in the state, held in eight phases in 2021, the Trinamool Congress recorded a landslide victory with 213 seats amid an intense contest with the BJP, which jumped to 77 seats. Congress and Left Front drew a blank in the last state polls.

Election Schedule Details

As per the Election Commission of India (ECI), the first phase covering 152 Assembly constituencies will begin with the issuance of the gazette notification on March 30. The last date for filing nominations for this phase is April 6, while scrutiny of nominations will take place on April 7. Candidates will be allowed to withdraw their nominations until April 9. Polling for the first phase will be held on April 23.

For the second phase, which covers 142 Assembly constituencies, the gazette notification will be issued on April 2. The last date for filing nominations is April 9, and the scrutiny of nominations will take place on April 10. Candidates can withdraw their nominations until April 13. Voting for this phase is scheduled for April 29.