The death toll in the Mehrauli building collapse rose to six. Delhi Police had reportedly warned the MCD about the illegal construction before the collapse, but no action was taken. A case of culpable homicide has been registered.

Death Toll Rises to 6; Culpable Homicide Case Filed

The death toll in the building collapse in Delhi's Mehrauli area rose to six, Delhi Police said on Sunday.

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Sources said local police had written to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), informing it that the building was allegedly being constructed in violation of norms before the collapse. However, no action was reportedly taken by the civic body.

According to sources, timely intervention by the authorities could have potentially prevented the incident and the resulting loss of lives.

Delhi Police have registered a case of culpable homicide in connection with the collapse and initiated an investigation into the matter.

CM Vows Strict Action, Orders Inquiry

Earlier in the day, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that strict action will be taken against all unauthorised structures and the municipal officers responsible for allowing them. Speaking to reporters, CM Gupta said, "Action will be taken against all such unauthorised buildings and the responsible officers."

CM Gupta, who visited the disaster site in Saidulajab near Saket Metro station, confirmed that emergency teams from the local administration are trying to locate anyone still trapped beneath the rubble.

In a post on X, the CMO office wrote, "Chief Minister Rekha Gupta today visited the incident site at Saidulajab and reviewed the ongoing relief and rescue operations. Rescue teams have been continuously engaged in operations since last night. On the instructions of the Chief Minister, prompt action was taken, and a criminal case has been registered at Mehrauli Police Station. A magisterial inquiry is being ordered under the leadership of the District Magistrate (DM), South District."

"Additionally, officials have been directed to inspect dilapidated and hazardous buildings in the vicinity and to take strict action wherever necessary. The Chief Minister has ordered strict action against all unauthorised buildings and has directed that action be taken against all responsible officials in the concerned departments," CMO added. (ANI)