The Kedarnath Dham trekking route has reopened for pilgrims after a temporary suspension due to bad weather, confirmed Rudraprayag DM Vishal Mishra. Devotees who were halted at various checkpoints have now been allowed to proceed with caution.

Kedarnath Yatra Resumes as Weather Improves

Rudraprayag District Magistrate Vishal Mishra on Sunday informed that the movement of pilgrims on the Kedarnath Dham trekking route has resumed after rainfall stopped and weather conditions improved.

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Speaking to ANI, Rudraprayag DM said that the Pilgrims who had been safely halted at various checkpoints due to adverse weather have now been allowed to proceed. "The movement of pilgrims on the Kedarnath trekking route has resumed after rainfall stopped and weather conditions improved. Pilgrims who had been safely halted at various checkpoints due to adverse weather have now been allowed to proceed," Rudraprayag DM Mishra told ANI.

Following the resumption of the pilgrimage, he later added that authorities are continuously appealing to devotees to undertake the journey with caution and adhere to all safety guidelines. "The temporary suspension imposed on the Kedarnath Yatra earlier this morning as a precautionary measure due to inclement weather has been lifted. Following the resumption of the pilgrimage, authorities are continuously appealing to devotees to undertake the journey with caution and adhere to all safety guidelines," he added.

Pilgrimage Halted Earlier as Precautionary Measure

Earlier today, amid continuous rainfall in the upper Himalayan regions, the administration temporarily suspended the movement of pilgrims heading towards Badrinath, Kedarnath, and Hemkund Sahib in Uttarakhand's Garhwal as a precautionary measure.

Authorities have stopped vehicles from proceeding further until a detailed assessment of the weather conditions and the status of the pilgrimage routes is completed. The vehicles halted at Srinagar's Garhwal include those carrying pilgrims bound for Badrinath, Kedarnath, and Hemkund Sahib.

Officials are closely monitoring the weather situation and road conditions. The onward movement of vehicles will be allowed only after the routes are declared safe for travel. The administration has appealed to pilgrims to remain patient and strictly follow official advisories and updates related to weather and the ongoing pilgrimage.

Arrangements for Halted Pilgrims in Srinagar

Deepak Bhandari, Executive Magistrate of Srinagar (Garhwal), said the yatra has been temporarily halted due to extreme weather conditions. "Due to extreme weather conditions today, the yatra has been stopped for a while. The journey has been suspended because of heavy rainfall in Rudraprayag and Chamoli," he said.

He provided details on the arrangements for pilgrims in Srinagar, saying, "Currently, in Srinagar, we have two halting areas: the NIT ground where we are standing, where we have already parked more than 100 small vehicles and about 30-35 large vehicles. We also have arrangements at the Awas Vikas ground."

On facilities and support for pilgrims, Bhandari added, "We are continuously resolving any issues people have here regarding toilets and water. Additionally, we have ordered food packets, which will be available shortly. We are working constantly to ensure that the pilgrims do not face any problems."

At the halting point in Srinagar, pilgrim Sachin Kumar, who travelled from Uttar Pradesh and was heading to Kedarnath Dham, said the journey had been delayed due to the weather. "The plan was for three to four days, but given the weather, the police have stopped us here. It's possible it might take a bit longer now. We will proceed according to whatever the administration advises," he said. About the facilities during the wait, Sachin added, "The Uttarakhand administration is doing a great job. There are no problems; everything is going well."