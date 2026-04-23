Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar cast his vote in Balurghat, describing the first phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections as peaceful. He urged citizens to vote and, while praising the Election Commission, called for increased vigilance in Murshidabad.

Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar on Thursday cast his vote at a polling station in Balurghat during the first phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections, describing the polling process as peaceful and urging citizens to participate in large numbers. After casting his vote, Majumdar said voting was being conducted smoothly across constituencies.

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"I have cast my vote this morning. Voting is taking place peacefully. I congratulate the Election Commission for this. I appeal to people to come and vote," he said.

Majumdar on Election Commission's Role

He further appreciated the Election Commission's role in monitoring the electoral process but suggested increased vigilance in certain areas. "The Election Commission is very vigilant... I feel that the Election Commission needs to be even more vigilant in places like Murshidabad," Majumdar added.

Comments on Nandigram Constituency

Commenting on other constituencies, Majumdar said polling was also proceeding peacefully in Nandigram. "Peaceful voting is happening in Nandigram as well. Suvendu Adhikari is going to win there by a huge margin," he said.

West Bengal Assembly Elections: Phase 1 Details

Voting for the first phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections is underway across multiple constituencies. West Bengal is witnessing a two-phase election for its 294 Assembly seats. The first phase covers 152 constituencies, while the second phase is scheduled for April 29.

According to the Election Commission of India, a total of 1,478 candidates are in the fray in the first phase. The counting of votes will take place on May 4. The state is set to witness a high-voltage contest between the incumbent Trinamool Congress, which is seeking a fourth consecutive term, and the BJP, which is aiming to form the government after a strong showing in the previous elections. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is aiming for a fourth consecutive term, while the BJP, which secured 77 seats in the previous election, is making a renewed push to form the government in the state. (ANI)