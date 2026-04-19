PM Modi held four rallies in West Bengal, attacking the TMC government over corruption and syndicate raj. He promised welfare schemes for women and farmers, accusing the ruling party of appeasement politics ahead of the assembly elections.

With just a few days left for West Bengal's two-phase assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday mounted an intense campaign offensive against TMC, addressing four back-to-back public rallies across the state. The Prime Minister began his tour with a rally in Bishnupur before heading to Purulia, Jhargram, and then Medinipur. The day was defined by sharp attacks on the Trinamool Congress, promises for women and farmers, and a framing of the Mamata Banerjee government as a regime of "loot" and corruption.

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PM Modi's All-Out Attack on TMC

The opening rally in Bishnupur set the combative tone, as Prime Minister Modi launched a sharp attack on the TMC over allegations of corruption, issuing what he termed a "last chance" to "goons and syndicates" and asking them to surrender ahead of the 2026 West Bengal elections. He did not mince words. "I am giving one last chance to all TMC goons, syndicates, and corrupt elements. Surrender at your nearest police station before April 29. No one will be spared after May 4. The mafia of Bishnupur and TMC's syndicate, listen carefully, this will no longer be tolerated," PM Modi told the crowd.

Promises for Women Voters

Pivoting to welfare, the PM rolled out a series of promises targeted squarely at women voters. "The safety of sisters and your prosperity are the priorities of the BJP. Even now, due to the corruption of the TMC government, the women of Bengal do not receive the benefits they receive under the BJP government in neighbouring states of Assam, Tripura, Odisha and Bihar. If the BJP government is formed in Bengal, poor women will receive free rations, and no one will be able to steal their rations," he said.

On the flagship welfare scheme, he added: "There's a lot of buzz right now about the 'Maatri Shakti Bharosa Card.' Every sister in Bengal is very happy about it; through this, every sister in Bengal will receive 36,000 rupees every year." He also promised housing support, stating that a BJP government in Bengal would provide assistance of up to Rs 1.5 lakh to women under PM Awas Yojana to build permanent homes.

Both the BJP and TMC are trying to appeal to women electors ahead of the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections. The TMC has announced its own welfare initiative, the Lakshmi Bhandar scheme, under which women in the general category receive Rs 1,500 per month, while SC/ST women receive Rs 1,700.

Focus on Tribal Districts

Modi's second stop was Purulia, a tribal-dominated district in western Bengal. Here, the Prime Minister doubled down on his attacks against TMC. He alleged that the agricultural infrastructure in West Bengal was under the thumb of the "TMC syndicate", alleging that development in tribal areas has stalled and that the land of the adivasis has been seized by syndicates. "In TMC's reign of 'maha jungle raj', the tribal districts are lagging behind. Roads, electricity, water, schools, hospitals... everything is in a dire state. Tribals do not have control over their own land. TMC's syndicate has seized control over the tribals' land," he further stated.

National Issues and Local Grievances in Jhargram

In Jhargram, the Prime Minister spoke about the larger national controversy that had been dominating political discourse all week, the collapse of the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill 2026, which sought to increase Lok Sabha seats from 543 to 850 and operationalise the women's reservation law. PM Modi accused the ruling TMC of being anti-tribal and anti-women and of turning a blind eye to local grievances, including illegal land occupations.

PM Modi said the women of Bengal have been deprived of their rights, security, and economic opportunities under the TMC regime, asserting that women's empowerment remains a key priority for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The PM said, "You gave 15 years to the ruthless TMC government. In the 15 years, what did the ruthless TMC sarkar give you? What did the adivasi (tribal) areas get? Na padai Na kamai, Na dawai, Na sichai (No education, no earnings, no medicine, and no irrigation)....If you have to build even a small house, you have to rely on the TMC syndicate, be it MP or an MLA of the TMC, they don't care about your problems. These people are just interested in filling up their tijoris (coffers). Here, the TMC has encroached upon hundreds of acres of tribal land."

After completing the Jhargram rally, Modi stopped at a roadside stall and relished West Bengal's popular street snack "jhalmuri", and was also seen distributing the traditional puffed rice-based mixture to locals gathered at the spot. The Prime Minister later shared photographs from the stop on social media and wrote, "In between four rallies across West Bengal on a packed Sunday, had some delicious jhalmuri in Jhargram."

Accusations of Appeasement and OBC Reservation

At his final rally of the day in Medinipur, Modi hit out at the TMC's larger political priorities, "TMC is only and only loyal to its vote bank, loyal to the infiltrators. It has no concern for anyone else. In the past 2-3 days, the anti-women face of TMC has also become clearly visible in the country's Parliament," he said.

Escalating the political heat ahead of the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday accused the Trinamool Congress (TMC) of "snatching" reservation rights from Other Backward Classes (OBCs) to benefit its Muslim "vote bank". The Prime Minister framed the TMC's governance as a "game" of unconstitutional, religion-based politics that compromises the rights of the general public and women.

The Prime Minister alleged that the ruling party has systematically rerouted reservation benefits intended for OBC communities toward the Muslim community, a move he claimed violates both the Constitution and specific court rulings. "A game is being played of giving reservations on the basis of religion for the sake of the vote bank. TMC is engaged in snatching OBC reservations and giving them to the Muslim community, which is wrong according to the Constitution and the court. Therefore, I will tell all sisters and daughters that this time the TMC should receive a big punishment," he said.

Guarantees for Farmers and Economic Vision

Announcing a direct deposit promise for farmers under a BJP government, he declared, "Make a BJP CM here, and then the PM and CM together will directly deposit Rs 9,000 of the Kisan Samman Nidhi into every farmer's account. TMC's brokers will also be driven out of Bengal's markets, so that farmers can get fair prices for their produce. This is Modi's guarantee."

He also promised a new economic direction for the state. "Double-engine government will expand the Blue Revolution. The BJP govt will make Bengal self-reliant in the production of fish. In the last decade, record production of fish has been recorded in BJP-ruled states. In Bihar, fish production has doubled, and in Odisha, it has increased more than 150%," he told the gathering.

On the TMC's record, he used the metaphor of academic excellence to mock the ruling party's governance. "In 15 years, they have earned a PhD in looting," said PM Modi.

Across all four venues, from Bishnupur to Medinipur, the Prime Minister's message remained unrelenting that 15 years of TMC rule had delivered nothing but "loot", syndicate control, and the betrayal of women, farmers, and tribal communities.

The rallies assume significance as the BJP seeks to consolidate its support base in the state ro put up a strong performance in the previous assembly elections.

With phase one voting set for April 23, Sunday's four-rally blitz was among the most concentrated single-day campaign pushes of the entire election cycle. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is aiming for a fourth consecutive term, while the BJP, which secured 77 seats in the previous election, is making a renewed push to form the government in the state. (ANI)